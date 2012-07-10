(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 10 - For Brazilian homebuilders greater efficiency and operating cost
control remain key challenges, especially given these issues generally emerge
years into project development, according to Fitch Ratings.
In 2011, the operating performance of most Brazilian homebuilders was below
Fitch's expectations. The project completion phase has presented challenges,
with several companies facing increased construction costs and a growing level
of sales contract cancellations. Despite large cost revisions, additional upward
cost adjustments are expected due to the high volume of projects entering the
completion phase.
'Fitch expects slower project launch growth in 2012. Homebuilders are focusing
on reducing inventory levels, geographical diversification, construction partner
cooperation, and improving operating cash generation,' said Fernanda Rezende,
Director in Fitch's Latin America group. 'Fitch believes that decreased project
launches are a credit positive and that recent strong growth would not be
sustainable in the medium to long term.'
In 2011, liquidity remained satisfactory. Nevertheless, homebuilders remain
dependent on long-term credit lines and, for some companies, corporate debt
maturing in 2012 and 2013 needs to be refinanced.
'Fitch believes that companies with strong cash reserves are better positioned
to face restrictions on credit availability and reduction in sales speed,' said
Jose Roberto Romero, Director in Fitch's Latin America group.
For more information, the special report titled 'Brazilian Homebuilders: Cost
Overruns Affect Cash Flow' is available on the Fitch Ratings web site at
www.fitchratings.com.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)