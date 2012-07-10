July 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Community Health Systems Inc. senior note transaction, priced July 9, 2012, is $200 million higher than considered in our analysis. Specifically, the $1.2 billion senior note issue (due 2020) is $200 million higher than the amount we considered. The additional amount does not have any impact on our corporate credit and issue-level ratings, and our recovery rating of '5' is unchanged. The B+/Stable/-- rating on Community Health Systems Inc. reflects our assessment of its business risk profile as "fair" because of its large, relatively diversified portfolio of hospitals that helps the company manage uncertain reimbursement, and spread local market risk over many markets. We continue to expect Community to maintain a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile over the near term, given our expectation that leverage will remain near the present level of 5.3x as we expect reimbursement to pressure earnings and the company will continue to incorporate acquisitions as a key strategy. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

RATINGS LIST Community Health Systems Inc. Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/-- Proposed $1.2 billion senior notes due 2020 B

Recovery rating 5

