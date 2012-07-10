(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 10 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded nine and affirmed two classes of Prima Capital CRE Securitization 2006-1 Ltd./Corp. (Prima 2006-1) reflecting Fitch's base case loss expectation of 9.1%. Fitch's performance expectation incorporates prospective views regarding commercial real estate market values and cash flow declines. In addition, Fitch has revised the Rating Outlooks on two classes of notes. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The upgrades to classes A-1 through H reflect an overall increase in credit enhancement resulting from the full repayment of three commercial real estate (CRE) loans and from the continued scheduled portfolio amortization since Fitch's last rating action. The Stable Rating Outlooks on these classes reflect strong and steady performance of the remaining pool. Since the last rating action, principal paydowns to the capital structure totaled $88 million; of which $85 million were from loan repayments and $3 million were from scheduled portfolio amortization. Total principal paydowns to the class A-1 notes since issuance is $240.4 million (approximately 43% of the original transaction balance). The transaction currently has no defaulted assets; however, two assets (4.5%), one commercial mortgage-backed security (CMBS) and one real estate investment trust (REIT) bond, were classified as impaired as of the June 2012 trustee report. Prima 2006-1 is a static CRE collateralized debt obligation (CDO) managed by Prima Capital Advisors, LLC. The CDO was fully ramped at closing and had no reinvestment period. The CDO is primarily collateralized by fixed-rate subordinate CRE debt. As of the June 2012 trustee report and per Fitch categorizations, 49.8% of the total collateral consists of mezzanine loans, B-notes, or non-senior, single borrower CMBS bonds. In general, Fitch treats non-senior, single-borrower CMBS as CRE B-notes in its modeling. The CDO was substantially invested as follows: mezzanine loans (28%), B-notes (21.8%), whole loans (18.7%), CRE CDOs (17%), REIT bonds (13.1%), CMBS (1.3%), and principal cash (0.1%). Under Fitch's updated methodology, approximately 38.2% of the portfolio is modeled to default in the base case stress scenario, defined as the 'B' stress. In this scenario, the modeled average cash flow decline is 7.1% from the most recent available cash flows, generally from year-end (YE) 2011. Fitch estimates that recoveries will be 76.2%. The largest component of Fitch's base case loss expectation is a B-note (10%) secured by a portion of the retail, office, and parking garage space of a 1.2 million square foot regional mall located in St. Louis, MO. Although the YE 2011 net-operating income (NOI) has improved by 13% when compared to YE 2010, it still remains 9% below the NOI at issuance. Nordstrom opened a new store at the property in September 2011, which has contributed to the slight property NOI growth despite the occupancy declining to 86.9% at YE 2011 from 95.8% at YE 2010. The loan's maturity date was extended to January 2017 following the bankruptcy exit of General Growth Properties. The commercial real estate loan portion of the collateral was analyzed according to the 'Surveillance Criteria for U.S. CREL CDOs and CMBS Large Loan Floating-Rate Transactions', which applies stresses to property cash flows and debt service coverage ratio tests to project future default levels for the underlying portfolio. Recoveries are based on stressed cash flows and Fitch's long-term capitalization rates. The non-commercial real estate loan portion of the collateral was analyzed according to the 'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs', whereby the default and recovery rates are derived from Fitch's Structured Finance Portfolio Credit Model. Rating default rates and rating recovery rates from both the commercial real estate and non-commercial real estate loan portions of the collateral are then combined on a weighted average basis. The ratings for classes J and K are generally based upon a deterministic analysis and are consistent with a 'CCCsf' rating, meaning default is a possibility, given that the credit enhancement to each of these classes falls below Fitch's base case loss expectation of 9.1%. Fitch has upgraded the following class and has assigned or revised Rating Outlook as indicated: --$92.9 million class A-1 to 'AAsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; --$64 million class A-2 to 'BBBsf' from 'BBsf'; revise Outlook to Stable from Positive; --$27.8 million class B to 'BBBsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$22.3 million class C to 'BBsf' from 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable; --$16.7 million class D to 'BBsf' from 'Bsf'; Outlook to Stable from Negative; --$18.1 million class E to 'Bsf' from 'CCCsf'; assign Outlook Stable; --$12.5 million class F to 'Bsf' from 'CCCsf'; assign Outlook Stable; --$9.7 million class G to 'Bsf' from 'CCCsf'; assign Outlook Stable; --$13.9 million class H to 'Bsf' from 'CCCsf'; assign Outlook Stable. In addition, Fitch has affirmed the following classes: --$15.3 million class J at 'CCCsf' RE 80%; --$5.6 million class K at 'CCCsf'; RE 0%. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. 