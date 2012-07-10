July 10 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'F1+' short-term rating to the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation's (AHFC) State Capital Project Bonds (SCPB) II, series B. Fitch also affirms the short-term 'F1+' rating on the following AHFC obligations: --$150 million commercial paper program ($71.1 million CP notes currently outstanding); --$143.2 million governmental purpose bonds; --$58 million state capital project bonds; --$161.8 million home mortgage revenue bonds; --$50 million variable-rate general mortgage revenue bonds. SECURITY The bonds and commercial paper (CP) program are general obligations of AHFC and are payable from the unencumbered funds and investments in the corporation's general fund. KEY RATING DRIVERS SUFFICIENT LIQUID INTERNAL RESOURCES: Internal funds/cash reserves are well above 125% of outstanding short-term debt obligations, even after Fitch's stressed scenarios are incorporated. MANAGEMENT EXPERTISE: Proper policies are in place to ensure timely delivery of the cash amounts necessary to purchase tendered VRDOs or CP if necessary. CREDIT PROFILE The 'F1+' rating reflects AHFC's ability to cover by a minimum 1.25 times (x) the potential maximum liquidity demand presented by variable rate debt programs from internal, highly liquid resources. As of July 2, 2012, the corporation's pool of highly liquid cash and marketable securities totaled a Fitch adjusted $840.9 million. Based on the Fitch adjusted $840.9 million and assuming CP is drawn to its maximum authorized amount, the available resources would cover outstanding variable rate bonds and CP by 1.49x. The expected issuance of $50 million in additional VRDBs would reduce this coverage slightly, to 1.37x. Most of the $840.9 million of liquid assets are invested in the Alaska's General Fund and Other Non-Segregated Investments (GEFONSI) fund. GEFONSI is a special investment program operated by the Alaska State Treasury. That fund allows the corporation access to all of the assets within three business days. Mitigating the three day turnaround is the advanced planning of management. AHFC has specific policies in place in the event of a failed remarketing, mitigating concerns over a potential non-delivery of needed funds. In addition to sufficient reserves, the corporation's housing finance bond portfolio is performing well limiting the likelihood of a potential drain on program surpluses or unrestricted assets. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Criteria for Assigning Short-Term Ratings Based on Internal Liquidity' (June 15, 2012); --'State Housing Finance Agencies General Obligation Rating Criteria' (March 28, 2012); --'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria' (June 12, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Criteria for Assigning Short-Term Ratings Based on Internal Liquidity State Housing Finance Agencies General Obligation Rating Criteria Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria (New York Ratings Team)