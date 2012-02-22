(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the announcement by Gannett Co. Inc. (rated 'BB' with a stable rating outlook) of an expanded share repurchase program and dividend increase, does not currently affect the rating or outlook on the company. The company expects to repurchase up to $300 million of its shares over the next two years, and will increase its quarterly dividend by 2.5x commencing in April 2011, resulting in an annualized payout of slightly less than 20% of 2011 EBITDA. These actions are a minor credit negative and are occurring at a time when operating performance of the company's newspaper publishing operations is under pressure resulting from a steady loss of advertising revenues to the Internet. Debt to EBITDA (adjusted for operating leases and underfunded pension obligations) has remained stable, at around 2.3x over the past year, as debt repayment has offset declining EBITDA. We expect that the dividend and share repurchase program will be funded with slightly more than 50% of operating cash flow. This reduces the amount of cash flow that, in our view, otherwise would have been available to continue reducing debt to offset likely pressures on operating performance. Although we expect election and Olympic advertising to boost results in 2012, we expect a decline in EBITDA in 2013 in the broadcasting and newspaper groups, a drop in consolidated discretionary cash flow, and a modest increase in leverage barring further debt repayment. That said, the company's low current leverage, in our view, is sufficient to preclude any impact to the rating at the present time. (New York Ratings Team)