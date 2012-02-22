(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 22 - Overview
-- As part of its acquisition of RSC Equipment Rental Inc. (RSC), United
Rentals Inc. (URI) will assume RSC's outstanding senior unsecured debt.
-- We are placing our 'B-' issue rating on RSC's senior unsecured notes
on CreditWatch with positive implications to reflect the proposed
post-acquisition capital structure.
-- Our 'B+' corporate credit rating on RSC remains on CreditWatch with
negative implications pending the close of the transaction.
Rating Action
On Feb. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B-' issue
rating on RSC Equipment Rental Inc.'s senior unsecured debt on CreditWatch
with positive implications. Our corporate credit rating on RSC remains on
CreditWatch with negative implications pending the completion of its
acquisition by United Rentals Inc. (URI) in the second quarter of 2012.
Rationale
The positive CreditWatch listing of RSC's senior unsecured debt reflects our
expectation that recovery prospects for these issues will improve once the
acquisition closes. URI has indicated that it will assume RSC's existing
unsecured debt--consisting of three outstanding issues--when the transaction
closes in the second quarter. Our action is based on URI's recently proposed
capital structure and because ultimately this debt would rank pari passu with
all of URI's present and proposed unsecured debt (which we rate 'B').
We would raise the issue level ratings of RSC's unsecured debt by one notch,
to 'B', after URI completes the acquisition and assumes RSC's unsecured debt.
URI also is launching a new debt offering in connection with the acquisition.
For details, please refer to our media release on United Rentals Inc.
published Feb. 22, 2012.
CreditWatch
We expect to resolve the CreditWatch and address the unsecured debt ratings
when the transaction closes, likely in the second quarter of the year, and URI
assumes the unsecured debt of RSC. We will also resolve the CreditWatch on the
corporate credit rating at that time.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Research Update: RSC Equipment Rental Inc. 'B+' Rating Placed On
CreditWatch Negative Pending Acquisition By United Rentals, Dec. 16, 2011
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
Ratings List
Rating Remaining On CreditWatch
RSC Equipment Rental Inc.
Corporate credit rating B+/Watch Neg/--
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch
To From
RSC Equipment Rental Inc.
RSC Holdings III LLC
Senior unsecured B-/Watch Pos B-
Recovery rating 6
