July 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the following ratings to the City of
Danbury, Connecticut (the city):
--$12 million general obligation bonds (GOs), issue of 2012 'AAA';
--$2.5 million bond anticipation notes (BANs) 'F1+'.
The bonds are scheduled for a competitive sale on or about July 12, 2012.
Proceeds of this issue will be used for the extension of sewer services, school
improvements, and general city public improvement projects.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following rating:
--$159.3 million city GOs at 'AAA'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds and notes are general obligations of the city backed by its full
faith, credit, and unlimited taxing power.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SOUND FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT: Danbury's healthy operating results and solid
reserve levels are the result of its sound financial management, prudent fiscal
policies, and conservative budgeting practices.
ABOVE-AVERAGE SOCIOECONOMIC INDICATORS: The city's economic profile is strong
with a broad economic base and continued economic development. Economic
indicators include high income levels and below-average unemployment rates. The
city benefits from its proximity to New York City and Hartford employment
centers.
LOW DEBT LEVELS: The debt burden is low and is expected to remain so given the
rapid amortization of existing debt and the city's manageable debt plans.
FUTURE RETIREE COSTS WELL FUNDED: The city's pensions are well funded and are
above-average and other post-employment benefits (OPEB) are manageable.
MARKET ACCESS: The 'F1+' short-term rating on the BANs reflects the city's 'AAA'
GO rating and Fitch's expectation for strong market access to refinance the
notes at maturity.
CREDIT PROFILE
SOUND FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT
The city maintains a healthy level of financial flexibility with consistently
solid general fund reserve balances, despite a moderate use of fund balance for
three out of the last five audited years. For fiscal 2011 the city ended the
year with a $1 million general fund operating surplus after transfers (equal to
a modest 0.5% of total expenditures and transfers out). The city's unrestricted
general fund balance (the sum of committed, assigned, and unassigned as per GASB
54) totals $28.1 million or a sound 13% of spending. The city's reserve policy
requires an unassigned balance between 5%-10%.
Estimated fiscal 2012 results indicate a use of $1.5 million in fund balance,
which is less than the $2.4 million appropriated in the budget. The city expects
the general fund unrestricted fund balance to remain solid at approximately
$26.5 million or 12.3% of budgeted general fund spending in fiscal 2012.
Projected fiscal 2012 results reflect a shortfall of approximately $1 million in
budgeted property tax revenue as the city processed the majority of outstanding
property appeals related to the prior Oct. 1, 2007 revaluation. The city is
conducting the next revaluation effective Oct. 1, 2012 and is expecting a slight
decline in assessments; however, management has said that it will offset
declines, if necessary, with budgetary reductions and through adjustment in tax
rates. Danbury's revenue base includes a high proportion of property taxes,
which make up approximately 75% of general fund sources.
The fiscal 2013 budget includes the use of $2.35 million of fund balance but
does not reflect the receipt of $3.2 million in revenue from a land sale, which
had been budgeted for fiscal 2012 but is not expected to close for several
months. The adopted fiscal 2013 budget includes a 3.49% mill rate increase,
generating an additional $7 million to support expenditure increases in
education ($0.9 million), pension costs ($1.8 million), debt service ($0.4
million), and other items. The city will also continue to defer the filling of
67 positions which will save the city $1.5 million. The budget also includes $1
million for capital improvements and $0.45 million for contingencies.
LOW DEBT BURDEN
Debt levels are low at $1,767 per capita, or 1.3% of market value, and
amortization is rapid with 74% of principal retiring within 10 years. Fiscal
2013 budgeted general fund debt service is equal to $11.1 million or a low 5% of
budgeted spending. Debt levels are expected to remain low given the city's
conservative debt policies and limited bonding plans.
The city's fiscal 2012-2016 capital improvement plan (CIP) totals $269.7
million, although the city expects actual capital spending to be lower as some
projects will be scaled down or deferred. The city has approximately $10 million
of authorized/unissued debt remaining as well as its annual $3 million allowance
for non-referendum approved debt. The city plans on putting a bond referendum of
approximately $30-40 million on the ballot for November 2012 which would be for
the expansion of city schools.
FUTURE RETIREE COSTS WELL FUNDED
The city's pension funding levels remain well funded. On an aggregate basis, the
city's six pension plans are 93.1% funded, using the city's 8% assumed
investment rate. Adjusting for Fitch's more conservative 7% discount rate
assumption, funding remains high at 85%.
The city fully funds the actuarially required contribution (ARC) for pension.
For fiscal 2013, the city's contribution for its pension plans increased to $9.5
million, up $1.8 million from $7.8 million in fiscal 2012, but still represents
a low 4.3% of budgeted spending. The city lowered its assumed rate of return to
7.25% from 8% for its general employee plan (which represents approximately
one-half of the city's combined pension liability) resulting in the higher
pension cost. The budget impact of such was largely offset by negotiated
concessions with labor. The city plans to make a similar adjustment for the
remainder of its plans when it conducts its next actuarial study.
Other post-employment benefit (OPEB) liabilities are manageable. The city has
prudently set aside $1.2 million in a reserve in anticipation of establishing a
trust in the future.
ABOVE-AVERAGE SOCIOECONOMIC INDICATORS
Danbury is the largest city in northern Fairfield County with a 2011 population
of 80,893. The city is easily accessible to New York City, Hartford, and
Norwalk, all of which are within 60 miles, and benefits from continued economic
development and its role as an important regional employment and retail center.
Significant economic development projects in the health care and pharmaceutical
manufacturing sectors include the recent expansions of Boehringer-Ingelheim
($140 million) and MannKind Bio Pharmaceuticals Corporation ($200 million). In
April 2012 Belimo Air Controls announced a $40 million expansion of its U.S.
headquarters and manufacturing facility, and construction has recently commenced
on a $38 million training facility for the U.S. Army Reserves. Danbury Hospital
has completed its merger with the New Milford Hospital, which will bring a $150
million expansion project to the city while the hospital opened a cancer
research facility this past fall. Retail sale per capita is equal to a high 185%
of the state average reflecting the presence of the Danbury Fair Mall, which
received a $180 million renovation several years ago and remains the largest
retail mall in New England.
The city's unemployment rate has declined to 5.9% for April 2012 from 7% the
year prior and compares favorably with the state (7.5%) and national (7.7%)
averages. Income levels register comfortably above the national average, and
have strengthened in recent years relative to those of wealthy Fairfield County
and the state of Connecticut.
