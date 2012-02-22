MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 16
DUBAI, Feb 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its rating on Citigroup Global Markets Inc.'s series 2012-1 $3.9 billion senior secured notes by removing the outlook. The 'A' rating on the issue remains unchanged. This issue does not have an outlook. We assigned an outlook to this issue in error. The ratings and outlook on the issuer of the program, Citigroup Global Markets (A/Negative/A-1), remain unchanged. RATINGS LIST Outlook Removed
To From Citigroup Global Markets Inc. $3.9 bil. senior secured notes A A/Negative
SEATTLE/NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 15 Boeing Co handily defeated a union drive by workers at the company's aircraft factory in South Carolina on Wednesday, as almost three-quarters of workers at the plant who voted rejected union representation.
* As of Feb 10, cos' pretax profit rose 9 pct on year - Mizuho