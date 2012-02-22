(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its rating on Citigroup Global Markets Inc.'s series 2012-1 $3.9 billion senior secured notes by removing the outlook. The 'A' rating on the issue remains unchanged. This issue does not have an outlook. We assigned an outlook to this issue in error. The ratings and outlook on the issuer of the program, Citigroup Global Markets (A/Negative/A-1), remain unchanged. RATINGS LIST Outlook Removed

To From Citigroup Global Markets Inc. $3.9 bil. senior secured notes A A/Negative