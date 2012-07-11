(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ayt Caja Granada Hipotecario I, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos's (Caja Granada I) notes, as follows: Class A (ISIN ES0312212006) 'AA-sf'; placed on Rating Watch Negative; Class B (ISIN ES0312212014) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative; Class C (ISIN ES0312212022) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative; Class D (ISIN ES0312212030) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative. Caja Granada I's pool comprises residential loans originated and serviced in Spain by Caja General de Ahorros de Granada, part of Banco Mare Nostrum S.A. ('BB+'/Stable/'B'). The affirmation of the ratings reflects the sufficient level of credit enhancement available to the rated notes. The notes are paying down sequentially and the reserve fund is not expected to amortise due to breach of arrears triggers, which is benefiting the rated notes. The Negative Outlook assigned to the class B, C and D notes reflects Fitch's concerns over the future performance of the pool. Fitch believes that the performance of the underlying assets remains exposed to the stresses in the Spanish macroeconomic environment. Loans in arrears by more than three months increased to 4.9% of the current pool balance in March 2012, from 2.3% as of December 2011. No period defaults (defined as loans in arrears by more than 18 months) have been reported at the past four interest payment dates (IPDs), although the volume of loans in later-stage arrears is above levels seen in most other Fitch-rated Spanish RMBS transactions. The transaction replenished its reserve fund to the target level at the March 2011 IPD after incurring several draws between September 2009 and December 2010. Fitch believes that the replenishment was driven by the high volume of recoveries on defaulted loans (total amount reached EUR6.2m). The reported recovery rate on defaulted loans is 100%, which is unusually high in comparison to transactions with similar characteristics. In most cases these recoveries are the result of the originator refinancing the defaulted loans leading to the full repayment of the defaulted loans in the pool. Given the tightening in liquidity on the market, Fitch believes that the practice of refinancing defaulted borrowers may not be sustainable indefinitely. For this reason, Fitch has applied its standard market value decline assumptions to derive the recovery rates on future defaults. Following the downgrades of the servicer, Banco Mare Nostrum S.A. ('BB+'/Stable/'B'), there is an increased risk of note payment interruption. In the event of a default of the servicer the transaction's structure may not be able to cover the resultant liquidity shortfalls. Although the reserve fund is presently at the target amount, the agency believes that future reserve fund draws are likely to occur, which means that in case of servicer disruption, the reserve fund cannot be relied upon. For this reason, the agency has placed the class A notes on Rating Watch Negative. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information - in addition to those mentioned in the applicable criteria, the sources of information used to assess these ratings were Investor Reports. Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 06 August 2012, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 07 June 2012; 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria Addendum - Spain' dated 11 August 2011; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions and Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum', dated 30 May 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum EMEA Criteria Addendum - Spain - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions (New York Ratings Team)