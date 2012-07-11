July 11 - The recent stabilization respite was brief as credit default swap
(CDS) spreads on European sovereigns widened again, according to Fitch Solutions
in its latest Risk and Performance Monitor.
CDS on western European sovereigns widened 2.6% last week. The selloff was once
again led by two of the most pressured sovereigns of late. 'Market concerns over
the European Stability Mechanism have had the most notable effect on Spain and
Italy thus far, with spreads moving out 13% and 11%, respectively,' said Author
and Director Diana Allmendinger.
Spreads also widened again for European banks (3.5%). Swiss, British and Italian
banks were punished most. 'Deutsche Bank AG led all underperforming banks with
CDS coming out 18%, while Barclays was another notable underperformer,' said
Allmendinger.
Fitch Solutions' Risk and Performance Monitor is a report that gauges CDS market
sentiment and spread movement among major companies and sovereigns throughout
the world on a weekly basis. The Risk and Performance Monitor is part of Fitch
Solutions' Risk and Performance Platform, which provides a single point of
access for CDS pricing data, market indicators of credit quality from a suite of
market implied ratings models, as well as portfolio monitoring features.
