(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 23 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread remained unchanged at 205 basis points (bps) yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread widened by 2 bps to 643 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread expanded by 2 bps to 137 bps, 'A' widened by 1 bp to 179 bps, and 'BBB' remained unchanged at 255 bps. The 'BB', 'B', and 'CCC' spreads widened by 2 bps each to 452 bps, 691 bps, and 1,054 bps, respectively. By industry, financial institutions, banks, and industrials remained flat at 316 bps, 339 bps, and 300 bps, respectively. Utilities contracted by 1 bp to 208 bps. Telecommunications narrowed by 2 bps to 322 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 193 bps and below its five-year moving average of 238 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is higher than its one-year moving average of 623 bps and below its five-year moving average of 713 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions. For more information, visit www.standardandpoors.com. (New York Ratings Team)