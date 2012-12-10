Dec 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC's (BLS) U.S. residential special and small balance commercial servicer ratings and assigned the issuer a Positive Outlook: -- U.S. Residential Special Servicer Rating at 'RPSS2' Outlook Positive -- U.S. Small Balance Commercial Primary Servicer Rating at 'SBPS2' Outlook Positive -- U.S. Small Balance Commercial Special Servicer Rating at 'SBSS2' Outlook Positive. The servicer ratings affirmation and assignment of a Positive Outlook reflect BLS's enhanced and fully integrated default management technology, seasoned, highly functional and incentivized asset management process, as well as its experienced and stable senior management team. The ratings also reflect BLS's developed internal controls and processes, with the servicer maintaining full compliance with no material findings in its Reg AB and USAP annual certifications. In addition, the ratings were determined in accordance with Fitch's criteria 'Rating U.S. Residential and Small Balance Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria' which is available on the Fitch Ratings web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The residential servicer rating also reflects Fitch's overall concerns for the U.S. residential servicing industry. These include the ability to maintain high performance standards while addressing the rising cost of servicing and changes to industry practices, which is likely to be mandated by regulators and other parties. Fitch does not publicly rate the credit and financial strength of BLS or its parent. However, Fitch's financial institutions group reviewed BLS's financial statements to provide an internal assessment, as a company's financial condition is a component of Fitch's servicer rating analysis. Headquartered in Coral Gables, FL, BLS is the servicing arm of Bayview Asset Management, LLC (BAM), which was created in October 2008 with Blackstone Capital Partners, an affiliate of The Blackstone Group, holding a significant minority ownership interest. The parent is a privately held fund management business involved in mortgage acquisition and securitization. The servicer provides full-service residential mortgage and small balance commercial loan primary and special servicing with locations in Coral Gables, FL, Pompano Beach, FL, Hurst, TX, Ft. Washington, PA, Chicago, IL and San Juan, Puerto Rico. BLS continues to expand its platform through its 'component servicing' and 'servicing for others' for seriously delinquent or at risk of imminent default portfolios. As of June 30, 2012, BLS serviced 33,676 residential mortgage loans totaling $7.02 billion. This is further broken down by product as follows: private RMBS 12,935 loans totaling $1.59 billion, third-party servicing 9,563 totaling $3.1 billion, owned portfolio 11,070 loans totaling $2.3 billion and agency 108 loans totaling $3.15 million. In addition, the servicer primary serviced 4,294 small balance commercial loans totaling $1.43 billion covering 4,550 properties and special serviced 5,149 small balance loans totaling $1.81 billion. The top-four percentage breakout of the portfolio by unpaid principal balance is as follows: 26.65% other real estate properties not considered multifamily units; 19.53% office properties; 18.91% multi-family units, and 19.55% retail use properties. The remaining portfolio consists of mixed-use, hotel/motel, self-storage, health care facilities and land loans. The U.S. Residential Mortgage Servicer ratings sector continues to have a Negative Outlook. On Nov. 4, 2010, Fitch assigned a Negative Outlook for the entire U.S. Residential Mortgage Servicer ratings sector on increased concerns surrounding alleged procedural defects in the judicial foreclosure process. Fitch rates residential mortgage primary, master, and special servicers on a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the highest rating. Within some of these rating levels, Fitch further differentiates ratings by plus (+) and minus (-) as well as the flat rating. For more information on Fitch's residential servicer rating program, please see Fitch's report 'Rating U.S. Residential and small Balance Commercial Mortgage Servicers Rating Criteria', dated Jan. 31, 2011 and 'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers' dated Aug. 16, 2010, which is available on the Fitch Ratings web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Rating U.S. Residential and Small Balance Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria', dated Jan. 31, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Residential and Small Balance Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria