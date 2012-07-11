(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 11 - In a report published today, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services outlines its revised methodology and assumptions for assigning stand-alone credit profiles (SACP) to social or public housing providers, the first stage in assigning issuer credit ratings (ICRs) to these entities (see "Public And Nonprofit Social Housing Providers: Methodology And Assumptions"). Because these providers perform a public service and are instrumental in meeting government housing goals, we apply our criteria for government-related entities to arrive at the final ICR, and may also apply our group methodology criteria where appropriate. The criteria assign SACPs to social housing providers using a framework that considers the enterprise profile and financial profile of the entity. Industry risk, economic fundamentals and market dependencies, and market position determine the enterprise profile. Financial performance, debt profile, liquidity, and financial policies inform the financial profile assessment. These criteria fully supersede "U.S. Public Housing Authority Issuer Credit Rating," published Nov. 13, 2007, and "Credit Approach To Rating Social And Public Housing Providers," published Nov. 30, 2004. They apply to ratings on public and social housing providers globally that we believe primarily fulfill public service missions, rather than seeking to maximize profit, and where we believe any surpluses are reinvested or distributed for public service purposes. Examples of these entities include public housing authorities in the U.S., public housing providers in Sweden, and social housing providers in the U.K. and Netherlands. The criteria do not apply to for-profit entities or associated groups of entities without a public service mission, even if they operate in affordable or social housing markets; such entities will be evaluated using "Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria for Rating Real Estate Companies" (published June 21, 2011). We believe the revised criteria will lead to few rating changes, and that any such changes should be within one notch of the existing rating. These criteria are effective immediately for all new and outstanding social housing provider ratings. We plan to review all outstanding ratings within six months of the date of publication. Further information about the criteria can be found in "Credit FAQ: Introducing The New Criteria For Public And Nonprofit Social Housing Providers," also published today. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. (New York Ratings Team)