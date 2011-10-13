(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
-- As a global supplier to the automotive, industrial, and construction
sectors, we expect Pinafore Holdings B.V.'s sales and profitability to improve
modestly given a slow recovery in demand in most of its end markets.
-- We are affirming our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Pinafore and all
its issue-level ratings.
-- We are revising the outlook to stable from negative as we now expect
the company to maintain credit metrics more appropriate for the rating over
the next year given our expectation for somewhat improving results and some
debt reduction with proceeds from potential divestitures.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 13, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
said today that it affirmed its 'BB-' corporate credit rating on
Pinafore [PNFRE.UL] Holdings B.V. and revised its outlook to stable from
negative.
In addition, we affirmed the 'BB' issue-level rating on its senior secured
credit facility, the 'B+' issue-level rating on its second-lien secured notes,
and the 'B' issue-level rating on its pre-leveraged-buyout (LBO) debt that
remains outstanding. The recovery ratings on the debt remain unchanged.
"The ratings on Pinafore reflect what we consider an aggressive financial risk
profile, characterized by high leverage, somewhat offset by sizable cash flow
generation," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Nishit Madlani. We now view
Pinafore's business profile as fair, rather than satisfactory. This
reassessment reflects our current view of the company's business risks,
including somewhat slower growth prospects relative to higher rated auto
suppliers, the exposure to market conditions in the cyclical automotive,
industrial, and construction sectors, and an evolving portfolio of businesses.
This is notwithstanding the company's good market positions for its core
products, low cost base, and reasonable end-market and customer
diversification, which has led to its relatively consistent double-digit
EBITDA margins
Primary Credit Analyst: Nishit K Madlani, New York (1) 212-438-4070;
nishit_madlani@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Nancy C Messer, New York (1) 212-438-7672;
nancy_messer@standardandpoors.com
