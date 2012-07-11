(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 11 - Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating actions on Windermere VIII CMBS plc: GBP34.9m class A2: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable GBP46.5m class A3: upgraded to 'AAAsf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable GBP49.7m class B: upgraded to 'AAsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Stable GBP50.1m class C: upgraded to 'Bsf from 'CCCsf'; Outlook Stable GBP43.7m class D: affirmed at 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate (RE) 50% GBP19.1m class E: affirmed at 'Dsf'; Recovery Estimate (RE) 0% The upgrades of the class A3, B and C notes are driven by the higher than expected recovery proceeds from the sale of the Monument loan collateral and by the strong income profile of the largest remaining loan in the pool (the Government Income loan, which accounts for 81.6% of portfolio balance). The special servicer, Hatfield Philips International ('CSS2-'), announced that the properties securing the GBP15.6m Monument loan (6.4% of the portfolio) had been sold on 4 July 2012. The sale price was significantly higher than the March 2009 valuation: GBP13.3m against a value of GBP3m. While final net recoveries are yet to be disclosed, the sales proceeds will be applied sequentially to the capital structure, to the benefit of the senior noteholders. Full recovery is not anticipated and the loss will be allocated reverse sequentially to the notes, resulting in a further partial write-down of the class E note balance. While the loss should not be allocated until the July 2012 interest payment date (IPD), it is already reflected in the 'Dsf' rating. After the full repayment of the Mid City loan and the AMG loan occurred in 2011, the outstanding portfolio now has significant exposure to the Government Income loan, which falls due in October 2012. A weighted average (WA) lease length of just over eight years, the almost 98% occupancy and the dominance of public sector tenants are all credit positive. However, Fitch expects the asset value to continue to be eroded as the residual lease terms falls and the secondary nature of most of the assets should limit the investment demand. While options to extend the loan are limited for the special servicer at loan maturity (legal final maturity of the bonds is April 2015), Fitch believes that the collateral remains an attractive investment, given the strength of the tenancy profile and the average size of the assets (GBP7m by market value). Even in scenarios where the residual value of the collateral beyond lease expiries is close to zero or very limited, the classes A3 to C notes would still be protected by the credit enhancement offered by the junior bonds. The other two remaining loans, together accounting for 12% of the loan pool balance, are both in special servicing. Although the special servicer is currently exploring a number of different exit strategies, Fitch believes there is a high risk of loss on both the Amadeus and Wood Green loans, which have both experienced declines in value. This is reflected in the lower ratings at the bottom of the structure. A performance update report will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer, servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports. Applicable criteria, 'EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria', dated 4 April 2012, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria here Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria here (New York Ratings Team)