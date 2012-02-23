(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW

-- ALM V Ltd./ALM V LLC's note issuance is a CLO securitization backed by a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured loans.

-- We assigned our rating to class A-1 notes.

-- The rating reflects our view of the transaction's credit enhancement, cash flow structure, and collateral portfolio, among other factors.

Feb 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its rating to ALM V Ltd./ALM V LLC's $273.0 million floating-rate notes (see list). The transaction is a collateralized loan obligation securitization backed by a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured loans. The rating reflects our assessment of:

-- The credit enhancement provided to the rated notes through the subordination of cash flows that are payable to the subordinated notes.

-- The transaction's credit enhancement, which is sufficient to withstand the defaults applicable for the supplemental tests (not counting excess spread), and cash flow structure, which can withstand the default rate projected by Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator model, as assessed by Standard & Poor's using the assumptions and methods outlined in its corporate collateralized debt obligation criteria (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published Sept. 17, 2009).

-- The transaction's legal structure, which is expected to be bankruptcy remote.

-- The diversified collateral portfolio, which consists primarily of broadly syndicated speculative-grade senior secured term loans.

-- The asset manager's experienced management team.

-- Our projections regarding the timely interest and ultimate principal payments on the rated notes, which we assessed using our cash flow analysis and assumptions commensurate with the assigned ratings under various interest-rate scenarios, including LIBOR ranging from 0.34%-12.59%.

-- The transaction's overcollateralization and interest coverage tests, a failure of which will lead to the diversion of interest and principal proceeds to reduce the balance of the rated notes outstanding.

-- Global Cash Flow And Synthetic CDO Criteria: The CDO Product, published March 21, 2002. RATINGS ASSIGNED ALM V Ltd./ALM V LLC Class Rating Amount (mil. $) A-1 AAA (sf) 273.00 A-2 NR 37.20 B (deferrable) NR 37.70 C (deferrable) NR 14.90 D (deferrable) NR 25.70 Subordinated notes NR 47.48 NR--Not rated. (New York Ratings Team)