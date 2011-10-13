(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 13, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
assigned its 'BBB' issue-level rating and its '1' recovery rating, indicating
a very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of payment default, to
Canonsburg, Pa.-based Mylan (MYL.O) Inc.'s proposed $2.25 billion senior
secured
credit facility due 2016. The facility consists of a $1.0 billion revolving
credit facility and U.S. dollar- and euro-denominated term loan A facilities
totaling $1.25 billion. The company intends to use the proceeds to refinance
the existing $254 million term loan A due 2013, the $732 million Euro-based
term loan B due 2013, and the $500 million U.S. dollar-based term loan B due
2014. This refinancing will reduce the medium-term maturity profile and is
likely to bear a lower interest rate.
The high speculative-grade 'BB+' corporate credit rating on Mylan remains
unchanged and reflects Standard & Poor's expectation of high-single-digit
EBITDA growth over the next few years while leverage measures will remain
consistent with a significant financial risk profile. We expect that
operational performance will reflect ongoing cost-reduction efforts, while new
product offerings within a now-broadened portfolio will sustain revenue growth
in this competitive marketplace. A satisfactory business risk profile
considers Mylan's well-established position in the generic drug industry and
our expectation that it will continue to participate in ongoing industry
consolidation in a measured manner. In our view, the key considerations
leading to a significant financial risk profile include the company's
still-significant debt burden incurred to fund the 2007 acquisition of Merck
KGaA's largely European generic drug business. Still, the company has reduced
adjusted debt to EBITDA significantly, to 3.5x as of June 30, 2011, from a
high of 8.3x at the end of 2007 on improved cash flow generation. This also
enabled Mylan to prepay its 2009, 2010, and 2011 loan amortizations. We
believe continued stable operating performance will lead to additional
improvement in operating margins and translate into stronger credit measures.
(For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, please see the summary on
Mylan, published Sept. 28, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.)
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008
RATINGS LIST
Mylan Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Stable/--
New Ratings
Mylan Inc.
Senior Secured
$1 bil revolvng cred fac due 2016 BBB
Recovery Rating 1
$1.3 bil U.S. dollar- and euro-denominated
term loan A due 2016 BBB
Recovery Rating 1
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
Primary Credit Analyst: David Lugg, New York (1) 212-438-7845;
david_lugg@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Michael G Berrian, Boston (1) 617-530-8307;
michael_berrian@standardandpoors.com
(New York Ratings team)
(email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com;
Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))