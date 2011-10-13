(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 13, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB' issue-level rating and its '1' recovery rating, indicating a very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of payment default, to Canonsburg, Pa.-based Mylan ( MYL.O ) Inc.'s proposed $2.25 billion senior secured credit facility due 2016. The facility consists of a $1.0 billion revolving credit facility and U.S. dollar- and euro-denominated term loan A facilities totaling $1.25 billion. The company intends to use the proceeds to refinance the existing $254 million term loan A due 2013, the $732 million Euro-based term loan B due 2013, and the $500 million U.S. dollar-based term loan B due 2014. This refinancing will reduce the medium-term maturity profile and is likely to bear a lower interest rate. The high speculative-grade 'BB+' corporate credit rating on Mylan remains unchanged and reflects Standard & Poor's expectation of high-single-digit EBITDA growth over the next few years while leverage measures will remain consistent with a significant financial risk profile. We expect that operational performance will reflect ongoing cost-reduction efforts, while new product offerings within a now-broadened portfolio will sustain revenue growth in this competitive marketplace. A satisfactory business risk profile considers Mylan's well-established position in the generic drug industry and our expectation that it will continue to participate in ongoing industry consolidation in a measured manner. In our view, the key considerations leading to a significant financial risk profile include the company's still-significant debt burden incurred to fund the 2007 acquisition of Merck KGaA's largely European generic drug business. Still, the company has reduced adjusted debt to EBITDA significantly, to 3.5x as of June 30, 2011, from a high of 8.3x at the end of 2007 on improved cash flow generation. This also enabled Mylan to prepay its 2009, 2010, and 2011 loan amortizations. We believe continued stable operating performance will lead to additional improvement in operating margins and translate into stronger credit measures. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, please see the summary on Mylan, published Sept. 28, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Mylan Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Stable/-- New Ratings Mylan Inc. Senior Secured $1 bil revolvng cred fac due 2016 BBB

Recovery Rating 1 $1.3 bil U.S. dollar- and euro-denominated term loan A due 2016 BBB

Recovery Rating 1 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: David Lugg, New York (1) 212-438-7845;

david_lugg@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Michael G Berrian, Boston (1) 617-530-8307;

michael_berrian@standardandpoors.com (New York Ratings team) (email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))