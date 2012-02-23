(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB' rating to Energy Transfer Equity, L.P.'s (ETE) proposed senior secured term loan facility (Term Loan). ETE's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is 'BB-' and its Rating Outlook is Stable. The Term Loan, which has a maximum size of $2.3 billion, will be used to pay a portion of the cash consideration for ETE's acquisition of Southern Union Company (SUG; IDR 'BBB-' on Rating Watch Negative by Fitch). Under the SUG merger agreement, SUG shareholders can elect to exchange each share of SUG common stock they own for either $44.25 in cash or 1 common unit of ETE. The aggregate cash consideration will be capped at 60% of the $5.7 billion aggregate merger consideration, and the aggregate ETE common unit consideration will be capped at 50% of the aggregate merger consideration. ETE mailed the cash election forms to SUG shareholders on Feb. 17, 2012, who have until March 19, 2012 to make their election. ETE plans to fund approximately $1.45 billion of the cash portion with part of the proceeds received from the acquisition of SUG's 50% interest in Citrus Corp. by Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (ETP; IDR 'BBB-' Rating Outlook Negative). Proceeds from ETPs' January 2012, $2.0 billion senior note financing will be used to fund its Citrus acquisition. Depending on the SUG shareholder election, the size of the Term Loan should be between $1.7 billion and $2.3 billion. ETE expects to close the SUG merger in mid-to-late March 2012, pending approval by the Missouri Public Service Commission (MPSC). A stipulation between SUG, ETE, and the MPSC staff recommending approval of the merger was filed with the MPSC on Feb. 16, 2012. By funding with the Term Loan ETE will not need to draw on its Oct. 17, 2011, 364-day $3.7 billion senior bridge loan facility. The Term Loan will be secured by a first-priority interest in all tangible and intangible assets of ETE, including the limited partner and general partner ownership interests in ETP and Regency Energy Partners LP (RGNC) and its interests in SUG. The collateral documents will secure ETE's outstanding $1.8 billion senior notes due 2020 and borrowings under its amended $200 million secured revolving credit facility due 2015 on a pari passu basis with the Term Loan, but subject to a 'first out' right in favor of the revolver. The Term Loan is expected to have two financial covenants, a leverage ratio and a fixed charge coverage ratio. In addition, the Term Loan is expected to require a value to loan ratio for ETE to incur debt. The revolving credit agreement is expected to mirror the Term Loan agreement in all material respects. Ample cushion is expected under the proposed financial ratios. Rating Rationale: Fitch expects ETE's credit profile to remain consistent with its current ratings pro forma the transaction. For 2012 Fitch projects ETE's standalone adjusted debt to EBITDA, which measures ETE parent company debt against the distributions it receives from SUG, ETP and RGNC less expenses, to range between 3.5x and 4.5x depending on the size of the Term Loan, the date of the transaction close and the amount of operating synergies the merger provides. On a fully consolidated basis 2012 debt to EBITDA is expected to approach 6.0x. ETE's leverage ratios are expected to improve in future periods with the benefit of a full year's ownership of SUG, increasing distributions from ETP and RGNC, and potentially from the use of proceeds from SUG asset sales, including dropdowns, to pay down debt. SUG Will Diversify ETE's Cash Flow: ETE's cash flow will increase by more than 50% following the SUG merger. Furthermore, the stability of ETE's cash flow should improve with the addition of SUG's pipeline assets combined with the January 2012 sale by ETP of its retail propane operations to AmeriGas Partners L.P. A higher percentage of revenues will be attributable to contractually supported fee-based operations and sensitivity to weather and commodity prices will be reduced. Catalysts for Future Rating Actions: Possible catalysts for negative rating actions include increasing leverage at ETE and weakening credit quality at ETP, SUG, and RGNC. Possible catalysts for positive rating actions include reduced leverage at ETE and improving credit quality at ETP, SUG, and RGNC. ETE currently owns 50.2 million ETP limited partner (LP) units and ETP's 1.6% general partner (GP) interest and 26.3 million Regency Energy Partners LP (RGNC) LP units and RGNC's 1.9% GP interest. ETE's investment in RGNC was completed on May 26, 2010. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 12, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (New York Ratings Team)