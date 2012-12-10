Dec 10 - Fitch Ratings today published its U.S. Credit Card ABS Issuance
Trust Updates for the following issuers:
--BA Credit Card Trust;
--Capital One Multi-asset Execution Trust;
--Chase Issuance Trust;
--Citibank Credit Card Issuance Trust;
--Citibank Omni Master Trust;
--Discover Card Execution Note Trust.
The 'Credit Card ABS Issuance Trust Updates' offer a wide array of performance
data and trust detail. Fitch designed these comprehensive reports to provide
investors with timely and innovative research on credit card issuance trusts
updated monthly. The 'Issuance Trust Updates' link will access a compilation of
parent company and trust descriptions, collateral performance measures, trust
capital structures and maturity schedules, and break-even stress scenarios.
The updates are available on the Fitch Ratings web site at
'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:
Structured Finance >> ABS >> Research & Reports
Contact:
Jared Kirsch
Analyst
+1-212-908-0646
Fitch, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
John Alberici
Analyst
+1-212-908-0370
Steven Stubbs
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0676
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK:
here. IN ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.
Criteria
Regulatory
Form NRSRO
Terms Of Use
Endorsement Policy
Privacy Policy
Code of Ethics
Site Index
Press Room
Copyright © 2012 by Fitch, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries.
Home
Ratings and Research
Multimedia
Tools
Products and Services
Fitch Training