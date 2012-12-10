Dec 10 - Fitch Ratings today published its U.S. Credit Card ABS Issuance Trust Updates for the following issuers: --BA Credit Card Trust; --Capital One Multi-asset Execution Trust; --Chase Issuance Trust; --Citibank Credit Card Issuance Trust; --Citibank Omni Master Trust; --Discover Card Execution Note Trust. The 'Credit Card ABS Issuance Trust Updates' offer a wide array of performance data and trust detail. Fitch designed these comprehensive reports to provide investors with timely and innovative research on credit card issuance trusts updated monthly. The 'Issuance Trust Updates' link will access a compilation of parent company and trust descriptions, collateral performance measures, trust capital structures and maturity schedules, and break-even stress scenarios. The updates are available on the Fitch Ratings web site at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> ABS >> Research & Reports Contact: Jared Kirsch Analyst +1-212-908-0646 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 John Alberici Analyst +1-212-908-0370 Steven Stubbs Senior Director +1-212-908-0676 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. Criteria Regulatory Form NRSRO Terms Of Use Endorsement Policy Privacy Policy Code of Ethics Site Index Press Room Copyright © 2012 by Fitch, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. Home Ratings and Research Multimedia Tools Products and Services Fitch Training