-- Our ratings on The J.M. Smucker (SJM.N) Co. (Smucker) reflect the
company's strong brands, diverse product portfolio (albeit with a concentration
in coffee), some manufacturing concentration, limited geographical
diversification, and exposure to volatile commodity costs.
-- We are assigning a 'BBB+' corporate credit rating to Smucker. We are
also assigning a 'BBB+' rating to Smucker's proposed $750 million senior
unsecured notes due 2021.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will
reduce and sustain leverage below 2x, and that the ratio of funds from
operations to total debt will approach 35% in the near term.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 13, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
said today it assigned its 'BBB+' corporate credit rating to Orrville,
Ohio-based The J.M. Smucker Co. (Smucker). We also assigned our preliminary
'BBB+' senior unsecured debt ratings to the company's Form S-3 universal shelf
registration. At the same time, we assigned our 'BBB+' rating to Smucker's
proposed $750 million senior unsecured notes due 2021, which will be drawn off
of this shelf registration. The notes will be guaranteed, on a senior
unsecured basis, by two domestic subsidiaries, J.M. Smucker LLC and The
Folgers Coffee Co. The company intends to use proceeds for general corporate
purposes, which could include payments of outstanding debt, capital
expenditures, funding of possible acquisitions, or working capital. The
outlook is stable. Following the proposed debt issuance, we estimate Smucker
will have about $2 billion in total debt outstanding.
The ratings reflect the company's diverse product portfolio across coffee and
packaged food (albeit with a concentration in coffee), strong brand names,
coffee manufacturing concentration in New Orleans, limited geographical
diversification, and exposure to volatile commodity costs. We view Smucker's
business risk profile as satisfactory and financial risk profile as
intermediate.
Smucker is the U.S. market leader in retail packaged coffee, peanut butter,
shortening and oils, fruit spreads, and sweetened condensed milk, under brands
including Folgers (the company's largest brand), Jif, Crisco, Smucker's, and
Eagle, respectively. Geographic diversification is limited, as Smucker reports
about 10% of international sales, primarily in Canada. The company has
indicated it would like to establish a presence in China as an avenue for
growth. We believe customer concentration is moderate, as the top 10 customers
accounted for 55% of fiscal year-end April 30, 2011, sales, with Wal-Mart
comprising 26%.
While the company has had an active acquisition strategy, we do not expect
large debt-financed acquisitions in the near-to-intermediate term.
To improve production capacity and lower overall costs, Smucker announced a
five-year, multiproject restructuring program in 2010. The company plans to
consolidate all coffee production in New Orleans, build a new fruit spread
manufacturing plant, and improve the structure of its Canadian pickle and
condiments operations by transitioning production to a third-party
manufacturer.
"While Smucker has risk management plans," said Standard & Poor's credit
analyst Alison Sullivan, "we view the coffee production consolidation as a
risk, given the potential for an unforeseen weather-related manufacturing
disruption since all of the company's coffee will be processed at the New
Orleans plant."
Our rating outlook on Smucker is stable. We expect Smucker to reduce and
sustain leverage below 2x, and FFO to total debt to approach 35% in the near
term. We could consider a downgrade if leverage approaches 3x and/or the
company demonstrates a more aggressive financial policy. We estimate this
could occur with low-single-digit revenue growth and 300 basis point reduction
in EBITDA margins, relative to the 12 months ended July 31, 2011, and a 20%
increase in adjusted debt following the planned $750 million debt issuance. An
upgrade is unlikely in the near term and would require significantly stronger
credit measures, including leverage of 1.5x or below, FFO to total debt
approaching 50%, and a more conservative financial policy.
Primary Credit Analyst: Alison Sullivan, New York (1) 212-438-3007;
alison_sullivan@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Rick Joy, New York 212-438-1310;
rick_joy@standardandpoors.com
