Feb 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' rating to Viacom Inc.'s (Viacom) proposed issuance of three- and 30-year senior unsecured notes. Fitch currently has a 'BBB+' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for Viacom. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The notes will be issued under Viacom's existing indenture (dated April 12, 2006, as periodically supplemented) and will be pari passu with all existing debt. The notes will include an obligation of Viacom to repurchase the notes at 101% upon change of control (including a transfer of more than 50% of the company's voting stock, or a going-private transaction) and non-investment grade ratings, as defined. Similar to existing bonds, there are no financial covenants. Fitch expects the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including terming-out any outstanding commercial paper, as well as share repurchases. Fitch expects Viacom to repurchase at least $2.5 billion of stock in fiscal 2012, exceeding the company's expected free cash flow generation of $1.5-$1.75 billion. However, this is within Fitch's parameters for current ratings. Fitch estimates Viacom's leverage was 1.7 times (x) at Dec. 31, 2011 (pro forma for the January 2012 repayment of $750 million senior notes due 2055), providing material flexibility under Fitch's 2.25x leverage target for 'BBB+' ratings, as well as the company's stated financial policy of 2.0x leverage. Further, Viacom does not have any sizeable term debt maturities until 2014 when $600 million of unsecured notes come due. The ratings are underpinned by the strength in the company's Media Networks segment, highlighted by the cable networks' dual revenue stream of ad revenue and affiliate fees, as well as its low capital intensity and high free cash flow conversion. A level of ratings volatility at any given network is factored into the ratings, although Fitch believes the diversity of Viacom's network portfolio will continue to result in overall stability of the audience as a whole. The ratings factor in the emergence of over-the-top (OTT), or Internet-based, television content. While this could modestly reduce the demand for content delivered via traditional methods, Fitch does not expect it to have a material impact on Viacom's credit profile or free cash flow over the intermediate term. Further, Viacom continues to sign deals with OTT providers that boost EBITDA and free cash flow. Viacom's ratings continue to be supported by its: --Strong cash generating ability, led by the operating dynamics of its core cable networks; --Overall global prominence of its brands; --Leading positions in numerous attractive demographics; and --Solid carriage positions with the multiple service operators (MSOs). Ratings concerns include: --Viacom's exposure to cyclical advertising; --An increasingly fragmented landscape for some of the company's key targeted demographics; --Secular challenges related to audience fragmentation and time-shifting; and --The inherent volatility of the movie business. Viacom's liquidity at Dec. 31, 2011 consisted of 1) $1.1 billion of cash; 2) nearly $2.1 billion available under an undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing December 2015, which backs up the commercial paper (CP) program; and 3) $600 million under two undrawn 364-day RCFs maturing November 2012. Fitch views the liquidity position as solid, particularly in light of the relatively small upcoming maturities. Total debt at Dec. 31, 2011 was $7 billion (pro forma for the Jan. 2012 senior note repayment) and consisted primarily of 1) $597 million of senior notes due 2014; 3) $250 million of senior notes due 2015; 4) $5.9 billion of senior notes and debentures due 2016-2037; and 5) $265 million of capital leases and other obligations with various upcoming maturities Fitch currently rates Viacom as follows: --Long-term IDR 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured notes and debentures 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured bank facility due 2013 'BBB+'; --Short-term IDR 'F2'; --CP 'F2'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. --'Corporate Rating Methodology' Aug. 12, 2011; --'Evaluating Corporate Governance' Dec. 13. 2011; --'Short-Term Rating Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates' Jan. 18, 2012; --'Analysis of U.S. Corporate Pensions' Dec. 1, 2010. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Evaluating Corporate Governance Short-Term Rating Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates Analysis of U.S. Corporate Pensions (New York Ratings Team)