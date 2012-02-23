(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 23 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the dated subordinated debt of Nationwide Building Society, Yorkshire Building Society, Leeds Building Society, Newcastle Building Society, Principality Building Society and Skipton Building Society to one notch below their respective Viability Rating (VR). These were previously notched two below their VR, unlike any other class of issuer rated by Fitch. The rating action reflects the introduction of Fitch's revised criteria on rating regulatory capital "Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities" dated 15 December 2011. The one notch differential from the anchor rating, the societies' VR, reflects the higher loss severity of subordinated dated instruments compared to senior unsecured debt. However, the risk of these instruments of non performance when compared to senior debt is deemed by Fitch to be only minimally higher and no additional notching is therefore applied. The rating of subordinated debt is likely to move in line with any change to the issuer's VR. Furthermore, Fitch has also corrected the ratings of two debt issues by Nationwide as these had been incorrectly classified on its website. The issues affected by this rating action are: Nationwide Building Society USD400m 5% subordinated notes due 1 Aug 2015 (ISIN: US3859WAA71 and US63859XAA54): upgraded to 'A' from 'A-', removed from Rating Watch Positive (RWP) ; GBP125m 8.625% Subordinated Notes due 29 Mar 2018: (XS0047364947) : upgraded to 'A' from 'A-', removed from RWP GBP200m Variable Rate Lower Tier II Callable Notes due 12 Feb 2018 (XS0162459928): upgraded to 'A' from 'A-', removed from RWP, GBP150m Variable Rate Callable Subordinated Notes 23 Nov 2020 (XS0235423406): upgraded to 'A' from 'A-', removed from RWP EUR750m 6.75% Subordinated Notes 22 Jul 2020: XS0527239221: upgraded to 'A' from 'A-', removed from RWP GBP30m Subordinated Lower Tier 2 debt (ISIN XS0153275960), upgraded to 'A' from 'BBB+' removed from Rating Watch Negative (RWN) GBP15m Subordinated Debt , upgraded to 'A' from 'BBB+' removed from RWN Yorkshire Building Society GBP25m 11.375% Subordinated Notes due 24 Nov 2022 (XS0040478934): upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-', removed from RWP GBP50m 6.375% Subordinated Notes due 26 April 2024 (XS0096893465) upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-', removed from RWP GBP25m Step Up notes Due 7 May 2019 (XS0191745149) upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-', removed from RWP Leeds Building Society GBP40m 5.75% callable subordinated Notes 9 March 2005 (XS0214323429): upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB', removed from RWP Newcastle Building Society GBP25m 6.625% Step-Up Notes due 23 Dec 2019 (XS0178286901): upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-', removed from RWP Principality Building Society GBP120m Variable Rate Subordinated Notes 8 July 2016 (XS0256030528): upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-', removed from RWP Skipton Building Society GBP15m Fixed FRN 31 March 2014 (XS0096217095): upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+', removed from RWP GBP75m variable rate Callable Subordinated notes 12 December 2018 (XS0403361503): upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+', removed from RWP GBP10m Fixed FRN 31 March 2019 (XS0096217178): upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+', removed from RWP GBP50m callable variable rate Subordinated Notes due 18 January 2018 (XS0279212210): upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+', removed from RWP Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities, dated 15 December 2011, at www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities (New York Ratings Team)