(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 23 - Lax regulations related to executives convicted of white collar crime are a key flaw in corporate governance in Japan, Fitch Ratings says, a point highlighted by the recent arrest of Olympus executives over allegations of accounting fraud. A real test of Japanese corporate governance standards will be whether Olympus executives are allowed to return to senior management roles if they are found guilty of accounting fraud. Beyond the debate over whether actual or suspended sentences should be given, we believe that corporate governance in North Asia could gain credibility if those convicted of white collar crimes are prohibited from ever having any influence over a public company. South Korea has a similar problem with corporate governance, based on cases of convicted accounting fraud or other irregularities by top members of the Samsung, SK, Hyundai, Hanjin, Doosan and Hanwha groups. This is partly because minority shareholder groups are active in Korea, or there is a stronger resolve by elements of the Korean press and government to expose and prosecute corporate fraud. Nevertheless, key family members of major conglomerates have remained in control of Korea's flagship companies despite several of them receiving either suspended or actual sentences. We are not optimistic that the Olympus scandal will act as a catalyst for change in corporate governance in Japan. Although it is good news that the authorities are pursuing this case, domestic investors and lenders need to exercise their rights more aggressively to enforce greater discipline on management. We are sceptical this will happen, given that in many cases there are long-standing cross-shareholding relationships between the banks and large corporates, as well as a cultural aversion to direct confrontation. In Japan, the high savings rate and low interest rates mean the domestic corporate loan market is very competitive and awash with liquidity. It is, therefore, easy for companies to ignore calls from banks and investors who demand increased corporate governance, which reduces the power of major investors and shareholders to ask for reforms. Weaker corporate governance is one reason, among others, why Korean and Japanese firms tend to have lower margins than many of their international peers. Weak corporate governance can contribute to lower margins and hurt free cash flow generation in various ways. Typical examples include management acquiring non-core assets at inflated values as well as overpaying for goods, services and capital equipment via separate entities that are unlisted and often majority-owned by the controlling shareholders. Control of the flagship company's cash also enables executives to, directly or indirectly, silence potential whistle blowers and pay large consultancy fees to various advisors to maximise their own interests while helping to cover their tracks. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. (New York Ratings Team)