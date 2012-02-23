(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its
ratings on Kinder Morgan Energy Partners L.P. (KMP; BBB/Stable/A-2) are
not affected by KMP's plan to move forward with its proposed Trans Mountain
pipeline system expansion. We expect the pipeline to benefit from long-term
contracts producing stable cash flows, with capital spending likely spread over
multiple years. However, given the project's size and spending commitments it
will need to be kept on-time and on-budget to prevent any notable deterioration
in key credit metrics. Our stable outlook on KMP reflects our expectations for a
slightly improving near-term financial profile, a well-managed capital spending
program, and stand-alone debt to EBITDA in the low-4x area. A final decision on
the project is expected by the
end of the first quarter of 2012. The expansion, which KMP expects to cost
about $3.8 billion, recently completed an open season in which support was
strong based on 600,000 barrels per day of capacity.
(New York Ratings Team)