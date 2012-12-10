BRIEF-D. E. Shaw reports 5 pct passive stake in Myriad Genetics
* D. E. Shaw & Co., L.P. reports 5 pct passive stake in Myriad Genetics Inc as of Feb 9 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lDFO9O) Further company coverage:
Dec 10 - Fitch Ratings has published a report on Forsyth County, NC. The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Forsyth County, North Carolina
* PrimeEnergy Corp - on Feb 15, PrimeEnergy Corporation and its subsidiaries entered into a third amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing
* Unitedhealth Group files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: