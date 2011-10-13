(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) LONDON, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today published a report entitled Rating Banks in a Changing World which summarises its view on several high level themes that continue to affect banks and their ratings. Such themes include the macroeconomic environment and sovereign context, the evolving regulatory regime, changing support frameworks as well as the evolution of bank business models in light of these and other factors. Although some of the themes will manifest themselves over an extended period of time, the collective impact of these factors implies revised ratings for some banks, particularly large and currently highly rated ones. In Fitch's view there will be fewer banks globally whose credit profiles are consistent with Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) in the 'AA' rating category or above, and more whose profiles are consistent with the 'A' category. Global universal banks and investment banks, with their relatively greater exposure to capital markets operations and reliance on (short-term) wholesale funding, are particularly affected although tensions also exist in other markets. In conjunction with this report and where these tensions are most evident, Fitch has taken various rating actions in several comments published today. These rating actions largely reflect a combination of the high level themes mentioned above. For further details see Fitch's commentary "Fitch Reviewing Global Trading and Universal Banks; Places Seven on Rating Watch Negative", "Fitch Places Five Major European Commercial Banks on Rating Watch Negative", "Fitch Lowers UK Support Rating Floors; Downgrades Lloyds, RBS to 'A'" and "Fitch Comments on Support for Euro Banks; Takes Various Support-Driven Rating Actions". The report "Rating Banks in a Changing World" and the commentaries referenced above are available on www.fitchratings.com. Contact: David Weinfurter Group Managing Director +44 20 3530 1505 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Gerry Rawcliffe Managing Director +44 20 3530 1046 (New York Ratings team) (email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))