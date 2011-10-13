(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
LONDON, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today published a report entitled
Rating Banks in a Changing World which summarises its view on several high
level themes that continue to affect banks and their ratings. Such themes
include the macroeconomic environment and sovereign context, the evolving
regulatory regime, changing support frameworks as well as the evolution of bank
business models in light of these and other factors.
Although some of the themes will manifest themselves over an extended period of
time, the collective impact of these factors implies revised ratings for some
banks, particularly large and currently highly rated ones. In Fitch's view
there will be fewer banks globally whose credit profiles are consistent with
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) in the 'AA' rating category or above, and more
whose profiles are consistent with the 'A' category. Global universal banks and
investment banks, with their relatively greater exposure to capital markets
operations and reliance on (short-term) wholesale funding, are particularly
affected although tensions also exist in other markets.
In conjunction with this report and where these tensions are most evident,
Fitch has taken various rating actions in several comments published today.
These rating actions largely reflect a combination of the high level themes
mentioned above.
