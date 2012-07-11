(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BB+' issue-level rating to Lincoln, R.I.-based Twin River Worldwide Holdings
Inc.'s $10 million revolving line of credit due 2013. The recovery rating is
'1', indicating our expectation for very high (90%-100%) recovery for lenders in
the event of a payment default. The borrower is the company's wholly owned
subsidiary, Twin River Management Group Inc. Proceeds from the revolver can be
used for working capital and general corporate purposes.
The corporate credit rating on Twin River is 'BB-'; the rating outlook is
stable. The rating reflects our assessment of the company's financial risk
profile as "significant" and our assessment of the company's business risk
profile as "vulnerable", according to our criteria.
Our assessment of the company's business risk profile as vulnerable reflects
its reliance on a single property for cash flow, despite the property's
favorable location, competitive dynamics in the region, and the stringent
revenue allocation structure imposed by the State of Rhode Island on video
lottery terminal win, which limits profitability. Twin River's business risk
profile also reflects our expectation for a meaningful increase in competition
over the intermediate term, which we expect will result in a substantial
decline in the customer base and cash-flow generation.
Our assessment of Twin River's financial risk profile as significant reflects
its strong liquidity profile and our expectation that credit measures will
gradually improve over the next few years, because we expect positive free
operating cash flow largely to be applied toward debt repayment. This should
allow Twin River to maintain a financial risk profile in line with the current
rating, despite the expected future increase in leverage.
(For the latest complete corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard &
Poor's research report on Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., published May
30, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)
RATINGS LIST
Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.
Corporate credit rating BB-/Stable/--
Rating Assigned
Twin River Worldwide Management Group Inc.
$10 mil revolver due 2013 BB+
Recovery rating 1
(New York Ratings Team)