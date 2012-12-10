Overview -- U.S. pharmaceutical outsourced service provider inVentiv Health Inc. is issuing $550 million new senior secured notes, which together with a $50 million equity contribution from its financial sponsor, is being used to repay $500 million in term debt and $97.5 million in revolver borrowings. -- At the same time, the company is proposing an amendment to its senior secured credit facilities that will remove financial covenants, which we expect will improve liquidity by ensuring unrestricted access to the company's revolver. -- We are revising our 'B-' rating outlook to stable from negative. At the same time, we are assigning the proposed senior secured notes our 'B' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '2'. We are also lowering our issue-level rating on inVentiv's existing senior secured credit facilities to 'B' from 'B+' and revising our recovery rating on the existing senior secured debt to '2' from '1'. -- Our stable rating outlook on inVentiv reflects our expectation that low-single-digit organic revenue growth will be insufficient to reduce leverage meaningfully from current levels, even with our base-case expectation of improvement in EBITDA margin. Rating Action On Dec. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B-' corporate credit rating on Burlington, Mass.-based contract research organization (CRO) inVentiv Health Inc. At the same time, we revised our rating outlook to stable from negative. We also assigned the company's proposed $550 million senior secured notes our 'B' issue-level rating, with a recovery rating of '2', indicating our expectation for substantial (70%-90%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default. At the same time, we lowered our issue-level rating on inVentiv's existing senior secured credit facilities to 'B' from 'B+' and revised our recovery rating on this debt to '2' (70%-90% recovery expectation) from '1' (90%-100% recovery expectation). Our 'CCC' issue-level rating on the company's unsecured debt is unchanged. Rationale Our outlook revision reflects our belief that inVentiv's liquidity profile will be meaningfully stronger following the repayment of $97.5 million of revolver borrowings and the removal of financial covenants that we thought could constrain revolver access next year. We continue to view the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and its business risk profile as "weak." The highly leveraged financial risk profile is dominated by adjusted leverage that we expect to remain above 7x for the next two years and our expectation that discretionary cash flow could be negative (and will be no better than modestly positive) in 2013. The weak business risk profile reflects its narrow focus on one industry, pharmaceutical contract services, the fragmented nature of the clinical contract research industry, the challenges inVentiv faces in integrating its recent acquisitions, and the highly competitive nature of both the CRO and commercial services businesses. We revised our 2012 expectations in June to reflect lower-than-anticipated revenue growth and slower-than-expected margin expansion. We expect inVentiv to achieve our revised low-double-digit revenue growth target, reflecting the effect of acquisitions. Without acquisitions, we believe revenue growth would be minimal, reflecting project delays in the clinical business and modest revenue declines in the commercial segment due to weakness in three small business lines. We expect full-year EBITDA of about $200 million (after adding back restructuring expense, but excluding the pro forma impact of acquisitions or recent cost-saving actions). However, we expect year-end leverage to exceed 8x and funds from operations are, as expected, in the low single digits as a percentage of total debt. We expect inVentiv to generate low-single-digit revenue growth in 2013, reflecting new clinical business wins in 2012 as well as the restart of a previously delayed project. This forecast also assumes low-single-digit revenue growth in the commercial segment, with revenue from acquired digital communications businesses and the Asian commercial selling operations offsetting flat revenue growth in some mature businesses. We also expect about 150 basis points in EBITDA margin expansion, which includes both the full-year impact of cost cutting begun in 2012 and lower restructuring and consulting expenses relative to the current year. Our EBITDA growth forecasts also reflect our assumption that one-time spending on restructuring will normalize at about $5 million per year in 2013. Given inVentiv's heavy interest burden and modest capital spending, we expect funds from operations to total debt to remain in the low single digits and discretionary cash flow for 2013 to be minimal. The highly leveraged financial risk profile reflects inVentiv's pro forma adjusted leverage of more than 7x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt in the low single digits. Despite our expectation for EBITDA expansion, we expect leverage to remain high at over 7x in 2013. The high leverage results from inVentiv's leveraged buyout in 2010 and three significant debt-financed acquisitions in 2011. The company also drew on its revolver to complete two smaller, tuck-in acquisitions in the first quarter of 2012 (although these drawings will be repaid as a result of this transaction). While inVentiv has been a consolidator in the CRO industry, the company and its peers are much smaller than the pharmaceutical companies they service, which we believe limits pricing power. While the CRO business could benefit from scale over the longer term, inVentiv is still working to integrate its 2012 acquisitions. While inVentiv is a major player in the CSO business, and recent acquisitions add exposure to higher-growth areas of digital communications, we believe the commercial segment will remain very competitive, with limited barriers to entry. inVentiv has been highly acquisitive over the last two years, and the company is still working toward fully integrating its 2012 acquisitions and improving margins. Moreover, the CRO industry is highly competitive and fragmented and inVentiv competes against larger, better-established competitors in a slowly recovering industry. To date, the largest competitors have disproportionately benefited from the industry recovery, a trend that we believe may continue. Management's appetite for growth through acquisitions remains, and we believe it will continue making smaller, tuck-in acquisitions. Liquidity Pro forma the new debt issuance, we are revising inVentiv's liquidity descriptor to "adequate" from "less than adequate." Our revision primarily reflects our belief that the revolver repayment, combined with the lack of covenants following the amendment, will ensure full access to the revolving facility(we had previously thought access would be limited by covenants we expected to be tight in 2013). Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile also incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We believe sources of cash will exceed mandatory uses over the next 12-24 months by around 1.2x; -- Sources of liquidity include about $44 million in cash, full availability under the $130 million revolver, and about $40 million in expected 2012 FFO; uses include about $40 million in capital expenditures, modest working capital usage, and $5 million in annual amortization; -- We expect negative discretionary free cash flows this year and only modestly positive free cash flow in 2013, but availability under the line of credit supplements sources; -- Following the amendment, inVentiv's credit facilities will be covenant light, ensuring access to the revolver; and -- We do not believe inVentiv can absorb, without refinancing, high-impact, low-probability events. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on inVentiv, to be published following this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our stable rating outlook on inVentiv reflects our expectation that low-single-digit organic revenue growth will be insufficient to reduce leverage meaningfully from current levels, even with our base-case expectation of improvement in EBITDA margin. However, following the amendment and debt refinancing, inVentiv will be relieved of covenant pressures that we had previously expected could impede access to the revolver. In our view, this provides the company with some breathing room to execute on its restructuring plans. We could also revise the outlook to negative or lower our rating if access to the revolver is restricted by tighter than expected covenants, or if the company continues to generate negative free operating cash flow, requiring revolver draws. In our view, this could happen if the CRO industry experiences another downturn that results in revenue declines and pushes inVentiv's EBITDA margins below 10%. A higher rating would require inVentiv to reduce leverage to around 5x and improve funds from operations to total debt to around 12%, which we think is unlikely in the near term. Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revision To From inVentiv Health Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- B-/Negative/-- Downgraded; Recovery Rating Revised To From inVentiv Health Inc. Senior Secured B B+ Recovery Rating 2 1 New Rating inVentiv Health Inc. Senior Secured $550M 1st lien nts due 2017 B Recovery Rating 2 Ratings Affirmed inVentiv Health Inc. Senior Unsecured CCC Recovery Rating 6