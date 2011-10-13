(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Landesbank Berlin BEBG.F AG's (LBB) and Berlin-Hannoversche Hypothekenbank
AG's (Berlin Hyp)
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'A+' from 'AA-'with a Stable Outlook.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.
This rating action is in conjunction with Fitch's ongoing broader review of
large and relatively highly rated banks in its global rating portfolio. LBB's
and Berlin Hyp's IDR are based on LBB's Support Rating Floor (SRF). The SRF has
been lowered to 'A+' from 'AA-' to bring it into line with the 'A+' SRFs of the
largest banks in the large 'AAA' euro zone countries. It is Fitch's view that
SRFs above the single 'A' category will now only be appropriate for banks
either
explicitly guaranteed by states rated in that range or whose business or
ownership is otherwise very closely linked to the highly rated state. This is
not the case for LBB. (see 'Fitch Comments on Support for Euro Banks; Takes
Various Support-Driven Rating Actions', dated 13 October 2011 at
www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch says that LBB's 'A+' and 'F1+' IDRs now reflect their strategic
importance
for its owners, the German savings banks, which dominate German retail banking.
Under Fitch's "Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support
Mechanisms" Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe's (SFG) IDRs apply as group rating floors
to
429 savings banks (Sparkassen) within SFG, an unconsolidated group of 620
institutions with over EUR3trn of assets. Because LBB's IDRs are no longer
based
on direct support from the state of Berlin or the German state, Fitch has
withdrawn its SRF. Fitch does not currently assign SRFs to banks whose ratings
are based on institutional support. However, it remains highly likely, in
Fitch's view, that, if required, state support for LBB would be forthcoming,
either directly or indirectly through the savings bank group.
Berlin Hyp's Long-term IDR and Support Rating continue to reflect Fitch's
opinion that this support would filter through the bank's direct majority
owner,
LBB. There is a profit and loss transfer agreement, as well as a declaration of
backing, between LBB and Berlin Hyp. Fitch considers that this support would be
unrestricted if it was ever required, especially given the strategic importance
and the high integration of Berlin Hyp with LBB.
Fitch did not carry out a full review as described in its Global Financial
Institutions Rating Criteria, but limited its review to an assessment on the
bank's support-driven ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
LBB:
Long-term IDR downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating unaffected at 'bbb-'
Individual Rating unaffected at 'C/D',
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-' and Withdrawn
Guaranteed obligations unaffected at 'AAA'
Guaranteed market-linked securities unaffected at 'AAA emr'
Senior Unsecured Debt downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-'
Subordinated lower Tier II debt downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'
Berlin Hyp:
Long-term IDR downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating unaffected at 'bbb-'
Individual Rating unaffected at 'C/D'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Senior Unsecured Debt downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-'
In Fitch's rating criteria, a bank's standalone risk is reflected in Fitch's
Viability Rating and the prospect of external support is reflected in Fitch's
Support Ratings. Collectively these ratings drive Fitch's Long- and Short-term
IDRs.
Contact:
Primary Analyst (LBB)
Chrisitan van Beek
Director
+49 69 76 80 76 248
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst (LBB)
Markus Schmitt
Analyst
+49 69 76 80 76 129
Primary Analyst (Berlin Hyp)
Markus Schmitt
Analyst
+49 69 76 80 76 129
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst (Berlin Hyp)
Christian van Beek
Director
+49 69 76 80 76 248
Committee Chairperson
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
+44 (0)203 530 1095
(New York Ratings team)
