(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
LONDON/MILAN, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded UBS (MLPI.P) AG's
(UBS) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and revised its Support Rating
Floor (SRF) to 'A' from 'A+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. At
the same time, the agency has downgraded UBS's Short-term IDR to 'F1' from
'F1+' and affirmed UBS's Support Rating at '1'. UBS's Viability Rating (VR) of
'a-' remains on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). This rating action has no impact
on the 'AAA' rating of the outstanding covered bonds issued by UBS. A full list
of rating actions is at the end of this comment.
The rating action on UBS and its subsidiaries is part of Fitch's broader review
of changing sovereign support in developed countries announced in separate
comments titled 'Rating Banks in a Changing World' and 'Fitch Comments on
Support for Euro Banks; Takes Various Support-Driven Rating Actions' both
published on 13 October 2011 and available on www.fitchratings.com.
Since the intervention of the Swiss authorities in late 2008, UBS's IDRs have
been based on Fitch's view of the availability of sovereign support. As a
result, the Long-term IDR has been at the SRF. Reflecting the particularly
close
ties between UBS and the Swiss government following the transfer of a USD38.7bn
portfolio of assets to the Swiss National Bank (SNB) StabFund in late 2008 and
early 2009, UBS's SRF has since early 2009 been rated one notch above the SRF
for Credit Suisse AG (CS), the other large, systemically important Swiss bank.
Fitch's rating action on UBS's SRF reflects Fitch's view that the one notch
uplift for close affiliation with the Swiss state is no longer warranted and
the
agency has therefore lowered UBS's SRF to 'A' in line with its SRF for CS.
Consequently, Fitch has downgraded UBS's Long- and Short-term IDRs to 'A' and
'F1' respectively. UBS's Viability Rating (VR), on Rating Watch Negative (RWN)
since 16 September 2011 (see "Fitch Places UBS's Viability Rating on Rating
Watch Negative; Affirms IDRs" dated 16 September 2011 at www.fitchratings.com),
remains unaffected by today's rating action.
UBS's SRF and IDRs continue to be based on Fitch's view that there is an
extremely high probability of support for UBS from the Swiss authorities at
least until the global financial sector has stabilised and resolution regimes
in
Switzerland and abroad are in place. In Switzerland, legislation attempting to
avoid taxpayers having to bail out one of its systemically important banks
again
("too big to fail", TBTF, legislation) is currently being finalised. The
legislation centres around strengthening banks' capital positions, imposing
more
stringent liquidity requirements, improving risk diversification and adjusting
banks' organisational set-up to allow for the protection of systemically
important utility functions in the event of a bank insolvency or threatened
insolvency.
The TBTF legislation primarily aims at minimising the risk and reducing the
costs of a future bank bail-out and does on its own not indicate a lower
propensity of the Swiss authorities to support its large banks. However, the
relative position of senior creditors under the new legislation is likely to be
structurally worse than under the current one. Fitch believes that support for
Switzerland's largest banks will remain high in the medium term, until banks
have built up capital to meet the new higher capital requirements. However,
over
the longer-term, the agency considers it possible that support from the Swiss
authorities could decline, which would put pressure on SRFs.
UBS is a leading global provider of wealth management services, one of the
world's largest trading/investment banks and the largest domestic bank in
Switzerland.
UBS's Viability and Individual Ratings remain unaffected by this rating action
as today's rating actions have considered only the parts of the criteria that
deal with support.
The rating actions are as follows:
UBS
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short Term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Viability Rating of 'a-' on RWN: unaffected
Individual Rating of 'B/C' on RWN: unaffected
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'A' from 'A+'
Subordinated debt: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'
Commercial paper: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Senior unsecured market linked securities: downgraded to 'Aemr' from 'A+emr'
UBS Limited
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
UBS Bank USA
Short Term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
UBS Preferred Funding Trust V Preferred Securities: 'BBB-' on RWN: unaffected
UBS Preferred Funding Trust (Jersey) Limited Preferred Securities: 'BBB-' on
RWN: unaffected
UBS Capital Securities (Jersey) Limited Preferred Securities: 'BBB-' on RWN:
unaffected
