(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 11 - Long-term credit fundamentals in the aircraft leasing industry are
being supported by a number of factors, including growth in global air travel
demand, capital constraints among the world's airlines, and the aircraft
technology replacement cycle. Despite near-term risks in the airline operating
environment (particularly in Europe) and threats to the global economy, Fitch
expects lessors to benefit from longer term growth opportunities and improved
access to capital as the structure of the industry evolves.
Largely as a result of turmoil in the global airline industry over the past
decade, the share of the world's commercial aircraft fleet financed through
operating leases has increased sharply over the past decade, to 35% from
approximately 25% in 2000. As airlines have struggled in the face of ongoing
operating pressure, driven by air travel demand shocks and extreme fuel price
volatility, aircraft lessors have filled important financing gaps that grew as
debt capital markets tightened and airline credit quality weakened.
In response to these opportunities and the post-2009 recovery in world air
travel demand, a number of new entrants have emerged in aircraft leasing over
the past three years, primarily backed by private equity funding. Most new
players are focused on sale-leaseback transactions to drive growth, with the
notable exception of Air Lease Corp. (ALC), which is focused on building its
direct aircraft order book. This influx of capital may unduly influence
competitive dynamics, drive down price/lease terms, and focus certain lessors on
the near-term goals of their private-equity backers.
While long-term trends are favorable, aircraft lessors have some near-term
issues to deal with. Market values and lease rates on some popular aircraft
models remain soft, which has affected profitability. Furthermore, low interest
rates continue to put pressure on lease rate factors, which tend to be fixed for
a number of years. When interest rates rise, there could be a potential mismatch
with funding costs at some companies. We do not see either of these trends
changing in the near future.
Aircraft lessors primarily employ one of two strategies to grow and shape their
fleets. The first is to build an order book directly with the manufacturers and
take deliveries of new aircraft over a number of years. The second is to provide
sale-leaseback financing, where an airline purchases the aircraft from the
manufacturer and resells it to the lessor, which provides an operating lease.
Among large lessors focused on building order books, both ALC and General
Electric Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) announced large new orders for Boeing
narrowbody aircraft at this week's Farnborough Air Show. ALC ordered 75 of
Boeing's upgraded B737 MAX aircraft, which will offer significant fuel
efficiency gains when delivered. GECAS also ordered 75 B737 MAX aircraft, along
with 25 current generation B737-800s from Boeing.
Improved access to capital, including unsecured debt, is supporting the growth
plans of both incumbents and new entrants in the global aircraft leasing market.
Many stand-alone aircraft lessors have improved their leverage profile over the
last several years in an effort to diversify funding sources.
Aircraft lessors raised approximately $3.6 billion in unsecured debt during the
first five months of 2012, a strong start to the year. The pricing and structure
of recent deals have been relatively favorable for lessors. General market
conditions are likely to influence lessors' future ability to tap capital
markets for additional funding.
The earnings and cash flow outlook for large airline lessees remains highly
uncertain, particularly in light of weakening global macro fundamentals and the
ever-present risk of rapid increases in jet fuel costs. As a result, global
capacity may grow more slowly in the near term, exposing lessors to greater
operating risks if aircraft valuations and lease rates come under pressure.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page.
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
