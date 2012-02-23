(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 23 LONDON, February 23 (Fitch) Despite its significant loss of EUR11.6bn in 2011 and the depletion of its shareholder equity, Dexia does not require any immediate capital injection, but the group may need further capital over time. This loss does not affect Dexia's 'A+'/Negative Long-Term IDR, which continues to reflect Fitch's opinion that there would be an extremely high probability of additional support from France, Belgium and Luxembourg if required. The bank's latest state-support package is likely to be approved by the European Commission later this year, giving it access to EUR90bn of state-guaranteed funding. This should be enough to manage its legacy portfolio and allow Dexia to slowly run down its balance sheet without having to sell assets at a loss. While the bank's shareholder equity fell to negative EUR2bn at end-2011, regulatory capital requirements have not been breached (Tier 1 capital of EUR6.3bn at end-2011 and a Tier 1 ratio of 7.6%) as negative revaluation reserves are not deducted from regulatory capital. Therefore, Dexia does not need any capital injections at present. However, the bank may need further capital over time if it were to suffer additional losses on its assets, for example from a worsening of the eurozone crisis. The Negative Outlook on Dexia's IDR reflects the Negative Outlook on France. A downgrade of France's 'AAA' rating would lead to a revision of Dexia's Support Rating Floor and a downgrade of Dexia's IDR. Any reduction in the authorities' propensity to support Dexia would also be negative for the bank's IDR. While there is clear intent in developed markets to reduce state support for banks in the medium term, Fitch does not expect any change in the willingness to provide support in the short term, given the importance of maintaining stability in the banking system in light of the current market turbulence. We downgraded Dexia's Viability Rating to 'f' in October 2011, based on our opinion that the bank would have defaulted if it had not benefited from state support. Contact: Alain Branchey Senior Director Financial Institutions +33 1 44 29 91 41 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau Paris 75008 Philippe Lamaud Associate Director Financial Institutions +33 1 44 29 91 26 Simon Kennedy Director Fitch Wire +44 203 530 1387 Media Relations: Michelle James, London, Tel: +44 0203 530 1574, Email: Michelle.James@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. 