(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) LONDON, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed OP-Pohjola [OPHJL.UL] Group's ('aa-'/'AA-') and Danske Bank's ( DANSKE.CO ) ('a+'/'A+') Viability Ratings and Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). Fitch expects to resolve the RWN in the near future. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. The rating actions are in conjunction with a broad review of the ratings for the largest banking institutions in the world, where Fitch is conducting a review of the larger and relatively highly rated European banks in its rating portfolio (see 'Fitch Places Five Major European Commercial Banks on Rating Watch Negative', dated 13 October 2011, and related research below at www.fitchratings.com.) The review of large European banks identifies increasing pressure on banks Europe-wide. The agency, in its Special Report, 'European Banks and Market Turmoil' published on 20 September 2011 at www.fitchratings.com noted that credit risk, and thus ratings, for many large and currently highly rated banks face greater downside pressure. The collective impact of the following are negative ratings drivers: below-trend economic growth prospects, the costs and ambiguities of additional bank regulation, political pressure to reduce or eliminate implicit state support, the consistent vulnerability of banks to market sentiment and the market's growing realisation of and pricing for all of these factors. The rating actions on Danske Bank particularly reflect the uncertainty in the development of the Danish and Irish economies. Danske's earnings capacity may materially suffer from continued asset quality erosion in these countries. Danske's ratings continue to be supported by its strong Nordic franchise, improved capital and diversified earnings, which have enabled it to remain moderately profitable despite considerable challenges presented by the global financial crisis. Danske's domestic secured funding and deposits constitute a stable funding base, although its international wholesale funding is likely to face pricing pressures. As well as the factors from the general review, the rating actions on OP-Pohjola Group and Pohjola Bank also reflect the volatility arising from the market valuations of the group's asset portfolio in the insurance business, and the contingent risk of capital needs these pose to the group's capital base. Although the group's risk weighted capital ratios are solid, it has a moderate absolute amount of capital compared to similarly rated peers which limits its resilience against market shocks and unforeseen credit events. This rating action has no impact on the ratings of the covered bonds issued by Danske Bank secured over the International, Domestic and Combined mortgages cover pools (cover pools I, D and C). The rating actions are as follows: Danske Bank Long-term IDR of 'A+' placed on RWN Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating of 'a+' placed on RWN Individual Rating affirmed at B/C Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-' Commercial Paper Programme affirmed at 'F1' Long-term senior debt of 'A+' placed on RWN Short-term senior debt of 'F1' affirmed at 'F1' Guaranteed senior debt affirmed at 'AAA' Hybrid instruments of 'A-' placed on RWN OP-Pohjola Group Long-term IDR of 'AA-' placed on RWN Short-term IDR of 'F1+' placed on RWN Viability Rating of 'aa-' placed on RWN Individual Rating affirmed at 'B' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A' Pohjola Bank Long-term IDR of 'AA-' placed on RWN Short-term IDR of 'F1+' placed on RWN Individual Rating affirmed at 'B' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A' Commercial Paper Programme rated 'F1+' placed on RWN Long-term senior debt of 'AA-' placed on RWN Short-term senior debt of 'F1+' placed on RWN Lower Tier 2 instruments of 'A+' placed on RWN Upper Tier 2 instruments of 'A' placed on RWN