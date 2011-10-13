(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
LONDON, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed OP-Pohjola [OPHJL.UL]
Group's ('aa-'/'AA-') and Danske Bank's (DANSKE.CO) ('a+'/'A+') Viability
Ratings and Long-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). Fitch expects to
resolve the RWN in the near future. A full list of rating actions is at the end
of this comment.
The rating actions are in conjunction with a broad review of the ratings for
the
largest banking institutions in the world, where Fitch is conducting a review
of
the larger and relatively highly rated European banks in its rating portfolio
(see 'Fitch Places Five Major European Commercial Banks on Rating Watch
Negative', dated 13 October 2011, and related research below at
www.fitchratings.com.)
The review of large European banks identifies increasing pressure on banks
Europe-wide. The agency, in its Special Report, 'European Banks and Market
Turmoil' published on 20 September 2011 at www.fitchratings.com noted that
credit risk, and thus ratings, for many large and currently highly rated banks
face greater downside pressure. The collective impact of the following are
negative ratings drivers: below-trend economic growth prospects, the costs and
ambiguities of additional bank regulation, political pressure to reduce or
eliminate implicit state support, the consistent vulnerability of banks to
market sentiment and the market's growing realisation of and pricing for all of
these factors.
The rating actions on Danske Bank particularly reflect the uncertainty in the
development of the Danish and Irish economies. Danske's earnings capacity may
materially suffer from continued asset quality erosion in these countries.
Danske's ratings continue to be supported by its strong Nordic franchise,
improved capital and diversified earnings, which have enabled it to remain
moderately profitable despite considerable challenges presented by the global
financial crisis. Danske's domestic secured funding and deposits constitute a
stable funding base, although its international wholesale funding is likely to
face pricing pressures.
As well as the factors from the general review, the rating actions on
OP-Pohjola
Group and Pohjola Bank also reflect the volatility arising from the market
valuations of the group's asset portfolio in the insurance business, and the
contingent risk of capital needs these pose to the group's capital base.
Although the group's risk weighted capital ratios are solid, it has a moderate
absolute amount of capital compared to similarly rated peers which limits its
resilience against market shocks and unforeseen credit events.
This rating action has no impact on the ratings of the covered bonds issued by
Danske Bank secured over the International, Domestic and Combined mortgages
cover pools (cover pools I, D and C).
The rating actions are as follows:
Danske Bank
Long-term IDR of 'A+' placed on RWN
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating of 'a+' placed on RWN
Individual Rating affirmed at B/C
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Commercial Paper Programme affirmed at 'F1'
Long-term senior debt of 'A+' placed on RWN
Short-term senior debt of 'F1' affirmed at 'F1'
Guaranteed senior debt affirmed at 'AAA'
Hybrid instruments of 'A-' placed on RWN
OP-Pohjola Group
Long-term IDR of 'AA-' placed on RWN
Short-term IDR of 'F1+' placed on RWN
Viability Rating of 'aa-' placed on RWN
Individual Rating affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'
Pohjola Bank
Long-term IDR of 'AA-' placed on RWN
Short-term IDR of 'F1+' placed on RWN
Individual Rating affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'
Commercial Paper Programme rated 'F1+' placed on RWN
Long-term senior debt of 'AA-' placed on RWN
Short-term senior debt of 'F1+' placed on RWN
Lower Tier 2 instruments of 'A+' placed on RWN
Upper Tier 2 instruments of 'A' placed on RWN
