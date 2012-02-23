BRIEF-Bahrain's Securities and Investment FY profit falls
* FY consol net profit 2.3 nln dinars versus 2.8 million dinars year ago
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAN FRANCISCO, February 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a report on the City & County of San Francisco, CA. The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Contact: Karen Ribble Senior Director +1-415-732-5611 Fitch, Inc One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Stephen Walsh Director +1-415-732-5770 (Reporting By Joan Gralla)
* FY consol net profit 2.3 nln dinars versus 2.8 million dinars year ago
* Board recommends cash dividend of 5 percent for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs renewable agreement to raise amount to 50 million dinars for acquisition of Al Mulla International Finance co's investment portfolios Source:(http://bit.ly/2kVcubr) Further company coverage: