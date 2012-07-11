(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that all of its
ratings on New York-based RPI Finance Trust (doing business as Royalty Pharma),
including its 'BBB-' corporate credit rating, remain unchanged following the
company's announcement that it will upsize its existing $600 million term loan
B, due Nov. 9, 2018, by up to $150 million. Proceeds from the upsized term loan
will be used for general corporate purposes. Pro forma leverage increases
slightly, to about 3.7x, and remains within our expectation that leverage will
be sustained at 4x or less.
Our ratings on RPI Finance Trust reflect a "satisfactory" business risk
profile, shown by management's solid track record in conducting acquisitions
that have resulted in a diverse, high-quality portfolio of royalty-generating
pharmaceutical assets with very promising sales growth prospects. The
company's "significant" financial risk profile reflects our belief that RPI
will continue its aggressive acquisition pace, but maintain a financial policy
that keeps leverage at no more than 4x. (For the complete corporate credit
rating rationale, see the research update on RPI Finance Trust, published May
17, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)
RATING LIST
RPI Finance Trust (d/b/a Royalty Pharma)
Corporate credit rating BBB-/Stable/--
$750M fltg-rate incr term ln B due 2018 BBB-
(New York Ratings Team)