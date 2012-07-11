(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 11 - Fitch has affirmed the ratings of Unit Corporation (UNT) following the latter's announcement of the intent to acquire certain oil and gas properties as follows: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BB'; --Senior Unsecured Debt 'BB'; --Senior Subordinated Debt 'BB-'. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Negative from Stable. The main driver for the Negative Outlook is the leveraging impact of the pending transaction. Under terms of the deal, UNT will acquire over 188,000 gross acres in the Granite Wash, Cleveland, Marmaton and other plays in Western Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle from Noble Energy, Inc. for $617 million, subject to adjustments. The acquisition is a good operational fit for UNT and overlaps UNT's existing properties in the Granite Wash. The deal will increase proved reserves by approximately 44 million barrels oil equivalent (mmboe) or 38%, and includes over 900 gross oil and gas wells and two natural gas gathering systems. Acquired production which is 37% oil and natural gas liquids approximates 10 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (mboe) per day. Apart from UNT's E&P business, the acquisition is also expected to ultimately benefit UNT's Contract Drilling and Gas Gathering and Processing businesses. Debt is expected to rise as a result of the acquisition. If wholly debt financed, the acquisition would push leverage to approximately 1.5x UNT's unadjusted latest 12-month (LTM) EBITDA, which was $642 million at March 31, 2012. Although a considerable increase in debt (UNT had just $316 million borrowed at the end of this past first quarter), the company's leverage was low prior to the current transaction at just under 0.5x EBITDA. On a pro-forma basis as calculated by Fitch, total debt per barrel of proved reserves (debt/boe) would rise to $5.99 from $2.59 at Dec. 31, 2011, and debt per flowing barrel of production would increase to $21,000 from around $9,000. UNT will rely on production and cash flow from the acquired properties to finance further development. The company has not changed its planned 2012 capital budget estimate of $801 million, which included $457 million for the oil and gas segment. As a result, operating cash flow in the near term, apart from the interest carry, should not be significantly affected by the acquisition, and Fitch anticipates free cash flow will be negative for the year. Fitch expects that maximum total debt/EBITDA will not exceed 2.0x by the end of the current year using stress test hydrocarbon prices. The increase in leverage versus Fitch's previous expectations is due to the acquisition with no substantive change in expected negative free cash flow. Management has disclosed that $200 million-$300 million of non-core assets is being evaluated for sale and could contribute to sources of cash flow for deleveraging. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: --The absence of a significant reduction in leverage over the course of this next year; --Additional leveraging transactions; --Upwards revisions in capital expenditure budgets which puts pressure on the balance sheet; --Major operational problems. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (August 12, 2011) --'Rating Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Companies' (August 5, 2011) --'Statistical Review of U.S. E&P Companies' (May 10, 2012) --'Updating Fitch's Oil and Gas Price Deck' (Feb. 6, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Updating Fitch's Oil and Gas Price Deck Statistical Review of U.S. E&P Companies Rating Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Companies (New York Ratings Team)