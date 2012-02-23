(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 23 OVERVIEW

-- On Feb. 13, 2012, we lowered our long-term counterparty rating on Banco Popular Espanol to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+'.

-- Under our criteria, Banco Popular Espanol's mortgage covered bonds currently achieve a maximum ratings uplift of six notches above the sponsor.

-- Following our downgrade of Banco Popular Espanol, we have therefore lowered our ratings on these covered bonds to 'AA-' from 'AA+', to reflect this maximum uplift.

-- The ratings on these covered bonds remain on CreditWatch negative, to mirror the CreditWatch placement of our rating on Banco Popular Espanol.

-- We intend to resolve the CreditWatch placement of our ratings on these mortgage covered bonds upon resolution of the CreditWatch placement of our rating on Banco Popular Espanol. FRANKFURT (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 23, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'AA-' from 'AA+' its long-term credit ratings on Banco Popular Espanol S.A.'s (BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3) mortgage covered bond program and all related series of covered bonds ("cedulas hipotecarias") issued under it. The ratings remain on CreditWatch negative (see list below). Today's rating actions follow our downgrade of the long-term counterparty credit rating on Banco Popular Espanol to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+' (see "Spain-Based Banco Popular Downgraded To 'BBB-/A-3' After Sovereign Downgrade; Ratings Remain On CreditWatch Negative," published on Feb. 13, 2012). As these covered bonds already benefited from a six-notch ratings uplift above our rating on Banco Popular Espanol as the sponsor bank--which is the maximum they can currently achieve under our criteria--the Feb. 13 downgrade has directly affected our ratings on the covered bonds (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009). We have applied our five-step approach for rating covered bonds, to evaluate the maximum potential ratings uplift for Banco Popular Espanol's covered bonds--using our assessment of the program's asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) risk, to determine firstly an ALMM classification (step 1) and then a program categorization (step 2). We have placed Banco Popular Espanol's mortgage covered bond program in category "1" and determined a "moderate" ALMM classification. Under our criteria, these combinations enable us to assign to the covered bonds a maximum potential ratings uplift of six notches above our long-term rating on Banco Popular Espanol. We do not expect the ALMM risk of the mortgage covered bonds to change in the short term. In our view, an increase of the assets to improve the ALMM classification is unlikely, as the collateral already includes all the mortgage loans on Banco Popular Espanol's balance sheet. In addition, we deem it unlikely that Banco Popular Espanol can redeem covered bonds early to the extent necessary to decrease the ALMM risk to allow for a classification of "low". Given our downgrade of Banco Popular Espanol to 'BBB-', we have therefore lowered our ratings on its mortgage covered bond program and related series to 'AA-', to reflect this maximum ratings uplift of six notches. Our criteria assumptions to calculate the target credit enhancement levels are not dependent on our rating on Banco Popular Espanol, or on the covered bond ratings. Therefore, these rating actions have not affected our view on the covered bonds' target credit enhancement levels. As the 'AA-' ratings on Banco Popular Espanol's mortgage covered bonds incorporate the maximum achievable ratings uplift for a "moderate" ALMM/category "1" program above our rating on Banco Popular Espanol, the CreditWatch negative placement mirrors the CreditWatch negative placement of the rating on the sponsor. We aim to resolve our CreditWatch negative placement of the ratings on Banco Popular Espanol's mortgage covered bonds shortly after we have resolved the CreditWatch placement of our counterparty credit ratings on Banco Popular Espanol, and based on our review of updated credit and cash flow information. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 RATINGS LIST Rating Program/ To From Country: Covered bond type Ratings Lowered And Remaining On CreditWatch Negative Banco Popular Espanol S.A.

