July 11 - Fitch Ratings rates South Carolina Electric and Gas Co.'s (SCE&G) new $250 million issue of 4.35% first mortgage bonds due Feb. 1, 2042 at 'A'. The bonds are part of a series of bonds having identical terms that SCE&G sold in January 2012. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Proceeds will be used to repay short-term debt, fund capital expenditures and for general corporate purposes. Key Ratings Drivers Sizeable Nuclear Construction Program: The ratings reflect the substantial financial commitment of SCE&G's plan to construct two nuclear units for service in 2017 and 2018, respectively, and the beneficial impact of the Base Load Review Act (BLRA). SCE&G will own 55% of each nuclear unit. Staying on schedule and within budget is critical to maintaining the existing ratings. Approximately $1.4 billion of the $5.8 billion projected cost was expended through 2011. Management projects spending an additional $2.7 billion between 2012 and 2014, with a peak of about $1 billion in 2014, leaving approximately $1.6 billion of capital investment in the 2015 - 2018 period. State Law Reduces Risk: The construction and financing risk of the nuclear construction program is mitigated by the BLRA and subsequent rate order. The BLRA process provided an upfront determination that the plant is used and useful that is binding on all future proceedings and that its costs are properly included in rate base as long as the plant is constructed within the schedules and cost estimates in the approved application. The BLRA also permits annual tariff adjustments to provide a cash return on construction work in progress (CWIP), including an 11% return on equity, and recovery of invested capital if the plant is cancelled before completion. Pending Rate Case: In May 2012, SCE&G filed a letter of intent for a planned rate filing in June. New rates are anticipated to be implemented in January 2013. A constructive rate decision is important for maintenance of current ratings. Financial Measures: Incorporated in the ratings is Fitch's expectation that SCE&G's financial measures will remain weak relative to its peer group through 2017, when the first of the two nuclear units is expected to enter commercial operation. Fitch estimates SCE&G's ratios of Debt/EBITDA and EBITDA/interest will approximate 4.2x and 4.3x, in 2012. Revised Nuclear Construction Schedule: due in large part to a delay in the receipt of the Combined Operating License (COL), the commercial operation date of VC Summer unit 2 was delayed to March 2017 from April 2016 and unit 3 accelerated to May 2018 from January 2019. The projected cost of $5.8 billion was unchanged and remains below the $6.2 billion cost estimate approved by the South Carolina Public Service Commission. Conservative Financing Plan: Management has committed to fund the nuclear expenditures with a balanced mix of debt and equity, requiring regular equity sales by parent SCANA Corp. (SCG). The company expects to settle a forward equity sale of approximately $200 million in early 2013 and raise an additional $275 million through a public common stock offering later in 2013. The employee stock plan provides additional equity of approximately $110 million annually. Liquidity is Adequate Fitch believes that SCE&G has adequate liquidity. A $1.1 billion credit agreement expiring in October 2015 extends beyond SCE&G's peak capital spending years. SCE&G also has access to borrowings from SCG, which has a separate $300 million five year credit facility expiring in October 2015. Debt maturities are modest. SCE&G's only meaningful debt maturity over the next five-years is $150 million due in 2014. Thereafter, the next debt maturities are in 2018 and 2032. What Could Trigger a Rating Action Unrecoverable Cost Overruns: Full and timely recovery of SCE&G's capital and operating costs is critical to maintenance of existing ratings. An increase in nuclear construction costs is the primary risk for bondholders. Price escalation due to lower labor productivity, changes in regulation or equipment delivery problems that give rise to construction delays may not be recoverable from rate payers. The risk is mitigated by contingencies built into the construction budget and the terms of an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract. Change in Financing Plans: Management's inability or reluctance to issue the expected level of equity would negatively impact ratings. Change in the BLRA Process: While not expected, any change in the BLRA process that affects the timeliness and amount of nuclear cost recovery could adversely affect current ratings. Increased Nuclear Ownership: An increase in SCE&G's 55% ownership of the two nuclear units could adversely affect ratings. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); -- 'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 12, 2011) -- 'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas and Water Companies' (May 16, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas, and Water Companies (New York Ratings Team)