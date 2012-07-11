(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We assigned our 'A' ratings to the series 2012-A, 2012-B, and 2012-C
notes.
BUENOS AIRES (Standard & Poor's) July 11, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services today assigned its 'A' ratings to CCR Inc. MT-100 Payment Rights
Master Trust's series 2012-A, 2012-B, and 2012-C notes (see list).
The note issuances are securitizations of all current and future U.S.
dollar-denominated diversified payment rights (DPRs) resulting from Banco de
Credito del Peru's (BCP's) international financial operations. The majority of
these DPRs represent payments to BCP's clients for goods exported from Peru.
The payment orders may be facilitated through Society for Worldwide Interbank
Financial Telecommunication MT100 messages or through Fedwire, the Clearing
House InterBank Payments System (CHIPS), or the book transfer payment system.
The ratings reflect our view of:
-- BCP's ability to generate the receivables that are being securitized;
-- The structural features that support the transaction; and
-- Our view of sovereign interference risk.
The aforementioned structural features include credit enhancement through
overcollateralization. The transaction also benefits from a cash-sharing
mechanism, early amortization triggers, and features that mitigate sovereign
interference through the use of both offshore lockbox accounts and designated
depository banks. Moreover, the transaction benefits from a true sale of the
assets to an offshore special-purpose vehicle.
RATINGS ASSIGNED
CCR Inc. MT-100 Payment Rights Master Trust
Series Rating Amount (mil.)
2012-A A US$75
2012-B A US$75
2012-C A US$315
(New York Ratings Team)