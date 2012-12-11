(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kuveyt Turk Katilim Bankasi A.S.'s
(Kuveyt Turk) and Turkiye Finans Katilim Bankasi A.S.'s (Turkiye Finans)
Viability Ratings (VR) at 'bb-'.
Fitch upgraded the banks' Long-term and Short-term IDRs following the upgrade of
the Republic of Turkey's Long-term foreign currency and local currency IDRs on 5
November 2012 (see 'Fitch Upgrades Nine Turkish Banks Following Sovereign
Upgrade' dated 13 November 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Kuveyt Turk's and
Turkiye Finans' IDRs reflect the support from their parents. Their major
shareholders are Kuwait Finance House ('A+'/Stable) and National Commercial Bank
('A+'/Stable), respectively. Fitch believes the Turkish subsidiaries are in each
case strategically important to their parent banks, and the agency therefore
factors into their ratings a high probability of parent support. The IDRs
continue to be constrained by country risks.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS
The affirmation of Kuveyt Turk's and Turkiye Finans' VRs reflects their sound
profitability, good efficiency, comfortable liquidity and stable deposit
funding. The ratings also consider rapid historical and planned growth, the
banks' relatively small size and potential long-term challenges in funding
diversification.
Kuveyt Turk has been through a rapid growth period and doubled its asset size
(in USD terms) since end-2009. The bank is following a long-term strategic plan
to become one of the 10 largest banks in Turkey by 2018. The upper echelons of
the Turkish banking system are highly competitive, and the main long-term
challenge for Kuveyt Turk will be to increase balance sheet size while remaining
profitable and competitive. So far, the bank has maintained satisfactory asset
quality, profitability and efficiency ratios.
Overall profitability is a key strength of Turkiye Finans and it has maintained
operating ROE in the range of 20%-22% since 2009. The margins are strong and
efficiency measures are reasonable. Fitch expects stable profitability for 2013
as strong margins should offset slower volume growth and an increase in loan
impairments. Despite its relatively small size, risk management is reasonably
advanced. Reported asset quality has been sound to date, with impairment charges
running at 1% of average gross loans in 9M12, and NPLs a moderate 2.7%. Fitch
expects a moderate increase in NPLs in 2013, but performance should remain
sound.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of the either bank's VR would require successful progress in
executing rapid organic growth plans, reflected in continued sound performance,
capitalisation and diversified funding. In Fitch's opinion, Turkiye Finans'
somewhat more moderate growth plans, lower construction sector exposure and more
advanced risk management capabilities at present make it more likely to achieve
an upgrade over the medium term.
A downgrade of either bank's VR could be driven by a substantial worsening of
asset quality that would negatively affect capitalisation. A weakening of credit
underwriting standards or markedly higher balance sheet leverage during the
expansion phase could also put downward pressure on the ratings.
Fitch currently rates these banks as follows:
Kuveyt Turk Katilim Bankasi A.S., Turkiye Finans Katilim Bankasi A.S.
Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
Long-term local currency IDR: 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F3'
Short-term local currency IDR: 'F2'
Support Rating: '2'
National Long-term Rating: 'AAA(tur)'; Stable Outlook
Senior unsecured debt issues (Kuveyt Turk): 'BBB'
Viability Rating (Turkiye Finans, Kuveyt Turk): affirmed at 'bb-'
