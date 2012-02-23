(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 23 - Overview
-- On Feb. 22, 2012, we downgraded SJI to 'A+' from 'AA-'.
-- Because the ratings on SJA depend on the ratings on its parent SJI, we
lowered the financial strength rating on SJA to 'A' from 'A+' and removed it
from CreditWatch.
-- The stable outlook reflects the outlook on SJI.
Rating Action
On Feb. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its financial
strength rating on Sompo Japan Insurance Co. of America (SJA) to 'A' from 'A+'
and removed it from CreditWatch Negative where it was placed Nov. 23, 2011.
Rationale
The rating reflects SJA's strategic importance to its parent, Sompo Japan
Insurance Inc. (SJI; A+/Stable/--) based on our group rating methodology. SJA
benefits from strong, explicit support from SJI through a
net-worth-maintenance agreement that its policyholders could enforce. In
addition, SJA's business lines are integral to the parent's global strategy
and play a vital role in providing insurance coverage to its Japanese
customers in the U.S.
The downgrade reflects our view that NKSJ Group's capitalization has
deteriorated as a result of losses caused by catastrophic events in 2011 such
as the Japanese earthquake, typhoons, and Thailand floods. We expect NKSJ
Group's capitalization to recover slowly during the next two years, but not to
the degree seen in March 2011.
The rating also reflects SJA's very strong capitalization and conservative
investment portfolio, which are offset by historically weak but much improved
operating performance, a high expense ratio, a modest stand-alone business
position, and a relatively high product concentration.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. We only expect to change the rating on SJA if we change
the rating on SJI. In addition, rating actions on SJA could result from
changes in its strategic importance to SJI under our group methodology. We
expect SJA to maintain underwriting discipline during the current soft market
and for gross written premium growth to be flat to low-single digits as the
company conservatively grows new business. We expect SJA's combined ratio in
2012 to be less than 105%. We expect capitalization to remain above the rating
to mitigate its modest business profile.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Ratings Lowered On Insurers Of MS&AD Insurance Group And NKSJ Group;
Outlooks Stable, Feb. 22, 2012
-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009
Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Sompo Japan Insurance Co. of America
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A/Stable/-- A+/Watch Neg/--
