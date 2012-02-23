(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 23 - Overview

-- On Feb. 22, 2012, we downgraded SJI to 'A+' from 'AA-'.

-- Because the ratings on SJA depend on the ratings on its parent SJI, we lowered the financial strength rating on SJA to 'A' from 'A+' and removed it from CreditWatch.

-- The stable outlook reflects the outlook on SJI. Rating Action On Feb. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its financial strength rating on Sompo Japan Insurance Co. of America (SJA) to 'A' from 'A+' and removed it from CreditWatch Negative where it was placed Nov. 23, 2011. Rationale The rating reflects SJA's strategic importance to its parent, Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. (SJI; A+/Stable/--) based on our group rating methodology. SJA benefits from strong, explicit support from SJI through a net-worth-maintenance agreement that its policyholders could enforce. In addition, SJA's business lines are integral to the parent's global strategy and play a vital role in providing insurance coverage to its Japanese customers in the U.S. The downgrade reflects our view that NKSJ Group's capitalization has deteriorated as a result of losses caused by catastrophic events in 2011 such as the Japanese earthquake, typhoons, and Thailand floods. We expect NKSJ Group's capitalization to recover slowly during the next two years, but not to the degree seen in March 2011. The rating also reflects SJA's very strong capitalization and conservative investment portfolio, which are offset by historically weak but much improved operating performance, a high expense ratio, a modest stand-alone business position, and a relatively high product concentration. Outlook The outlook is stable. We only expect to change the rating on SJA if we change the rating on SJI. In addition, rating actions on SJA could result from changes in its strategic importance to SJI under our group methodology. We expect SJA to maintain underwriting discipline during the current soft market and for gross written premium growth to be flat to low-single digits as the company conservatively grows new business. We expect SJA's combined ratio in 2012 to be less than 105%. We expect capitalization to remain above the rating to mitigate its modest business profile. Related Criteria And Research

-- Ratings Lowered On Insurers Of MS&AD Insurance Group And NKSJ Group; Outlooks Stable, Feb. 22, 2012

-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009 Ratings List Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

