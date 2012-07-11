(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- U.S. supermarket operator SUPVERVALU announced today that it is
reviewing strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value.
-- SUPERVALU also announced first-quarter results that are weaker than
our expectations and that it will be accelerating price investments, which we
expect will hurt profitability.
-- We are placing all ratings, including our 'B+' corporate credit
rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications based on the potential for a
deterioration of its financial risk profile if a transaction, including a sale
of the company, were to occur, or if profitability declines lead to a
meaningful increase in debt leverage.
Rating Action
On July 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on
SUPERVALU Inc., including the 'B+' corporate credit rating, on
CreditWatch with negative implications following the announcement that
management is reviewing strategic alternatives to enhance value for its
shareholders, as well as lower-than-expected first-quarter results.
Rationale
The CreditWatch listing reflects our opinion that a potential transaction to
enhance shareholder value, which may include a sale of the company, could
weaken its credit protection measures. We had expected debt leverage of mid-4x
in fiscal 2013 given its debt-reduction efforts and despite sales pressure. We
currently view SUPERVALU's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial
risk profile as "aggressive."
We expect liquidity to remain "adequate" based on the proposed refinancing
transactions to extend debt maturities and eliminate financial covenants. We
also expect SUPERVALU to generate free cash flow of about $400 million, which
it will use to address significant but manageable debt maturities in the next
two years.
CreditWatch
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch in the next several months, subject to a
transaction to enhance shareholder value, and a review of SUPERVALU's
business and financial risk profiles based on the current strategy to
accelerate price investments and cost-reduction initiatives.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- Credit FAQ: Knowing The Investors In A Company's Debt And Equity,
April 4, 2006
Ratings List
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch
To From
SUPERVALU Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Watch Neg/-- B+/Negative/--
Senior Secured BB/Watch Neg BB
Recovery Rating 1 1
Senior Unsecured B/Watch Neg B
Recovery Rating 5 5
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
(New York Ratings Team)