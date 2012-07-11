(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- U.S. supermarket operator SUPVERVALU announced today that it is reviewing strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value.

-- SUPERVALU also announced first-quarter results that are weaker than our expectations and that it will be accelerating price investments, which we expect will hurt profitability.

-- We are placing all ratings, including our 'B+' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications based on the potential for a deterioration of its financial risk profile if a transaction, including a sale of the company, were to occur, or if profitability declines lead to a meaningful increase in debt leverage. Rating Action On July 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on SUPERVALU Inc., including the 'B+' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications following the announcement that management is reviewing strategic alternatives to enhance value for its shareholders, as well as lower-than-expected first-quarter results. Rationale The CreditWatch listing reflects our opinion that a potential transaction to enhance shareholder value, which may include a sale of the company, could weaken its credit protection measures. We had expected debt leverage of mid-4x in fiscal 2013 given its debt-reduction efforts and despite sales pressure. We currently view SUPERVALU's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive." We expect liquidity to remain "adequate" based on the proposed refinancing transactions to extend debt maturities and eliminate financial covenants. We also expect SUPERVALU to generate free cash flow of about $400 million, which it will use to address significant but manageable debt maturities in the next two years. CreditWatch We aim to resolve the CreditWatch in the next several months, subject to a transaction to enhance shareholder value, and a review of SUPERVALU's business and financial risk profiles based on the current strategy to accelerate price investments and cost-reduction initiatives. Related Criteria And Research

To From SUPERVALU Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Watch Neg/-- B+/Negative/-- Senior Secured BB/Watch Neg BB

Recovery Rating 1 1 Senior Unsecured B/Watch Neg B

Recovery Rating 5 5 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. (New York Ratings Team)