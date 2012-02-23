(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the foreign and local currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Fibria Celulose S.A. (Fibria) at 'BB+'. Fitch
has also affirmed Fibria's national scale rating at 'AA- (bra).' In conjunction
with these affirmations, Fitch has affirmed the foreign currency IDR of Fibria
Overseas Finance Ltd. (Fibria Overseas) at 'BB+,' as well its 2019, 2020 and
2021 guaranteed notes.
The Rating Outlook remains Stable.
The affirmations of Fibria's ratings come despite high levels of leverage for
the rating category. They build in an expectation that the company will lower
debt and leverage during 2012 through some combination of asset sales, new
equity and free cash flow from operations so that net leverage will be at or
below 3.0 times (x). The Stable Rating Outlook reflects Fitch's belief that the
company will execute these steps to the degree necessary to maintain the credit
at the 'BB+' level. Absent these actions by the company and its controlling
shareholders, a ratings downgrade is likely.
Similar to other market pulp producers, Fibria's results were weak during 2011.
Prices fell sharply during the second half of the year due to falling demand for
paper in Europe, a result of the European debt crisis, and excess paper capacity
in China. Fibria generated only BRL1.3 billion of funds from operations (FFO)
during 2011. This represents a 40% decline from its FFO of BRL2.2 billion in
2010. With working capital relatively unchanged, cash from operations dropped
23% to BRL1.3 billion from BRL1.7 billion.
Fibria's EBITDA deteriorated at similar pace, falling to BRL2 billion during
2011 from BRL2.8 billion during 2010. The company spent BRL1.2 billion on
capital expenses during 2011 and BRL264 million on dividends, resulting in a
negative free cash flow of BRL156 million. This compares with a positive free
cash flow of BRL630 million in 2010.
The sharp devaluation of the Brazilian real versus the U.S. dollar during the
second half of the year caused reported debt to increase by about BRL1 billion,
as approximately 90% of the company's debt is denominated in foreign currencies,
namely the U.S. dollar. During the year, Fibria sold BRL2.1 billion of assets.
The impact of the devaluation offset much of the debt repayment from proceeds of
these sales. As a result, net debt declined by only BRL521 million during 2011
to BRL9.350 billion.
Fibria's net debt/EBITDA ratio was 4.7x and its FFO adjusted leverage ratio was
5.6x during 2011. These ratios compare with ratios of 3.6x and 3.7x during 2010.
If the relationship between the U.S. dollar and Brazilian real had remained
unchanged during 2011, leverage still would have risen to an estimated 4.3x.
This level of debt is above the company's policy, which calls for debt to be
around 2.5x and no higher than 3.5x during an expansion period.
Market conditions look to be very difficult during 2012 and 2013 due to about
four million tons of new pulp capacity in Latin America and weak demand for
paper in Europe, which has resulted in some integrated producers closing their
paper mills and selling pulp to Asia. To adjust to this adverse operating
environment and its leveraged capital structure, Fibria is decreasing its capex
to less than BRL1 billion during 2012. The company has also announced its
intentions to sell about BRL1 billion of non-cash-generating assets. The largest
of the targeted asset sales is called Losango. The land and forests of Losango
have an accounting value of approximately BRL600 million.
Continued credit strengths of Fibria include its strong business position and
large forestry base. The favorable business position is a result of Fibria's
leading position in the market pulp industry with 5.3 million tons of production
capacity and a production cost structure that is amongst the lowest in the
world. Fibria's sales volumes are more stable than most companies within the
industry, as more than 50% of its sales are directed toward the tissue paper
market.
Fibria owns 972,415 hectares of land in Brazil, upon which it developed nearly
569,000 hectares of eucalyptus plantations. These assets had an accounting value
of approximately BRL5.1 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011. The nearly ideal conditions
for growing trees in Brazil make these plantations extremely efficient by global
standards and give the company a sustainable advantage in terms of fiber cost.
The 'BB+' IDR of Fibria Overseas Finance Ltd. (Fibria Overseas) has been
directly linked to that of its parent company Fibria through Fitch's parent and
subsidiary methodology. Fibria Overseas is the Cayman Island domiciled issuer of
the guaranteed 2019, 2020 and 2021 senior notes.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' . The ratings
above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has
been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011);
--'Parent snd Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 12, 2011);
--'National Ratings - Methodology Update' (Jan. 19, 2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage
here
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
(New York Ratings Team)