-- U.S. energy master limited partnership Energy Transfer Equity L.P. announced its plan to launch a term loan totaling up to $2.3 billion.

-- We are placing our ratings on ETE, including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications.

-- The CreditWatch listing indicates our expectation that we could affirm our rating on ETE or raise it by one notch at the completion of our review. Rating Action On Feb. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on Energy Transfer Equity L.P. (ETE), including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications. At the same time, we revised the recovery rating on the 'BB-' senior notes to '3' from '4', which indicates our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We also assigned a preliminary 'BB-' rating and a preliminary '3' recovery rating to the pending term loan as it will be pari passu with the existing senior notes; we placed these ratings on CreditWatch with positive implications. Rationale The CreditWatch with positive implications reflects the potential that we will either affirm our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on ETE or raise it to 'BB'. In our view, ETE's proposed funding plan to purchase Southern Union Co. (SUG) could result in better financial metrics than we previously expected. Key to our ratings decision will be the ultimate funding mix of the SUG acquisition and its impact on credit ratios. We would raise the rating if we expect the company's stand-alone debt to EBITDA to be below 3.5x and systemwide debt to EBITDA to be about 5.5x in the near term. We have taken into consideration the expected completion of the Citrus sale (which ETE will sell to ETP because it is owned by SUG) to ETP in our analysis, which we believe eliminates execution risk of this transaction and limits ETE's incremental indebtedness related to the SUG acquisition. ETP, however, is experiencing some credit pressure and is the primary generator of ETE's cash flows. We are not assuming any additional sales of SUG's assets in our analysis. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing in mid- to late-March, roughly the anticipated time that the SUG acquisition is expected to be completed. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on Texas-based energy midstream company ETE reflects a "satisfactory" business risk profile and an "aggressive" financial risk profile (as our criteria define the terms). The company services its debt with upstream distributions from Energy Transfer Partners L.P. (ETP) and Regency Energy Partners L.P. (RGNC). ETE is a publicly traded MLP whose assets consist of about 50 million common units, also known as limited partner (LP) interests, in ETP and 26 million common units in RGNC, as well as the general partner (GP) interest and incentive distribution rights (IDRs) of ETP and RGNC. As of Sept. 30, 2011, ETE had total stand-alone debt and preferred units treated as debt by Standard & Poor's of $2.1 billion. ETE entered into an agreement to acquire SUG for $44.25 per share, reflecting a $9.4 billion enterprise valuation, in July 2011. We expect the merger to be completed in the first quarter of 2012. The SUG acquisition will materially improve the partnership's business risk profile. In our view, Southern Union's cash flows are stable and they improve the diversity of ETE's cash flows. After closing, dividends from Southern Union will contribute about a third of ETE's cash flows. ETE's cash flows currently consist primarily (about 90%) of upstream distributions from ETP with the GP and IDR interests constituting slightly less than two-thirds of ETE's overall cash flow. In our view, the IDRs essentially represent a leveraged cash flow stream because they increase disproportionately as ETP and RGNC increase their distribution levels. Liquidity We view ETE's liquidity as "adequate" (as our criteria define the term). For the upcoming 12 months assuming the SUG transaction is completed, we expect liquidity sources to exceed uses by about 1.3x. Cash sources consist of projected funds from operations (FFO) of about $750 million via distributions from the MLPs and SUG of slightly over $1 billion less interest expense of about $260 million and general and administrative expenses of roughly $10 million. Revolver availability is $200 million. We expect ETE to distribute essentially all of its cash flow to unitholders every quarter. We would expect cash sources relative to uses to remain positive even if EBITDA falls by about 25%. Although we expect ETE's EBITDA to remain steady under most scenarios, it would quickly erode if ETP were to reduce or halt its distributions for any reason. In this event, ETE's liquidity could evaporate quickly, as it maintains only a $200 million revolver and faces annual interest payments of about $260 million, including preferred coupons. Financial covenants on the revolving credit facility are tied to ETE's maintaining stand-alone and consolidated debt to EBITDA ratios at less than 4.5x and 5.5x, respectively. The actual ratios were 2.8x and 4.9x, respectively, as of Sept. 30, 2011. There are also interest coverage and value-to-loan covenants that require minimums of 3x and 2x, respectively; these ratios were 3.95x and 4.45x, respectively, as of Sept. 30, 2011. The latter covenant creates the risk of a technical default if the MLPs' unit prices fall sharply. Recovery analysis We rate ETE's senior notes 'BB-'. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The term loan is rated preliminary 'BB-', with a preliminary '3' recovery rating For the recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on ETE to be published on RatingsDirect. CreditWatch We expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing on ETE in mid-to-late March, roughly the time that the SUG acquisition is expected to be completed. We could either affirm our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on ETE or raise it by one notch to 'BB'. We would raise the rating if stand-alone debt to EBITDA stays below 3.5x and we expect systemwide debt to EBITDA of about 5.5x in the near term. Related Criteria And Research

To From Energy Transfer Equity L.P. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Watch Pos/-- BB-/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured BB-/Watch Pos BB- Recovery Rating 3 4 New Rating; CreditWatch Action Energy Transfer Equity L.P. Senior Secured Term Loan BB- (Prelim.)/Watch Pos

Recovery Rating 3 (Prelim.)