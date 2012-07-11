(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 11 - Fitch Ratings affirms the following ratings on Pontiac, MI (the
city):
--Approximately $1.7 million Pontiac water revenue bonds, series 1995 and 2002
at 'B-';
--Approximately $3.1 million Pontiac sewer revenue bonds, series 2002, at 'B-'.
The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Positive.
SECURITY
The water revenue bonds are secured by net revenues of the city's water system.
The sewer revenue bonds are secured by net revenues of the city's sewer system.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
RELATIONSHIP TO GENERAL FUND: The ratings of the water and sewer bonds reflect a
strong connection with the city's overall challenged financial condition
(Fitch's rating on the city's implied unlimited tax obligations is 'B-'; Rating
Watch Negative).
OPERATIONS PRIVATIZED; SAVINGS EXPECTED: Fitch finds reasonable the city's
expectation for meaningful savings from the privatization of both utility
systems in fiscal 2012. Additionally, new authority to shut off service in the
event of non-payment, effective February 2012, could provide improvement in poor
revenue collections.
REVENUES INCREASE; FINANCIALS IMPROVE: Rate increases were implemented in
December 2009 and June 2011 to achieve stable financial margins. Water rates
were again raised, effective July 1, 2012, to pass through an anticipated rate
increase from the Detroit Water Board.
Financial performance in 2011 improved with water and sewer funds experiencing
strong cash flow and coverage of existing debt obligations. However, additional
state loan obligation payments begin in fiscal 2012, which will reduce overall
financial margins from 2011 levels.
WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT RESTRUCTURING: The City and County of Oakland have
reached an agreement to restructure wastewater treatment plant operations so
that the county can use excess treatment capacity at the city's plant. The
anticipated restructuring is expected to provide an up-front $55 million payment
to the City of Pontiac, funded by a bond issue by the county. The city's
Emergency Manager (EM) anticipates using a portion of the up-front payment to
redeem the outstanding water and sewer system bonds in fiscal 2013.
SIGNIFICANT PERSONNEL TURNOVER: Management and staff turnover and the
availability of timely information is an ongoing credit concern.
CREDIT PROFILE
CLOSE CREDIT CONNECTION TO OVERALL CITY FINANCIAL CONDITION
In Fitch's view, the credit quality of the water and sewer ratings is closely
tied to the overall health of the city. In the past, the city has used funds
from the water and sewer funds to provide cash flow relief to the general fund.
While there are currently no outstanding loans due from the general fund to the
two systems, the city's general financial position remains highly stressed.
Fitch therefore believes the system remains vulnerable to future loans or
transfers.
STATE OVERSIGHT PROVIDES RATE CONTROL
Following multiple years of weak financial performance, the state appointed an
EM in March of 2009. The EM is employed by the state to re-establish structural
integrity and eliminate the city's overall cumulative deficit within five years
with authority over labor negotiations, hiring, spending, and most other
financial concerns. The current EM is the third since 2009, creating some
concern regarding turnover. Importantly, the EM has unilateral control over rate
setting for the utilities.
IMPROVED FINANCIAL RESULTS; PRESSURE FROM ADDITONAL BORROWING
Both the water and sewer funds experienced strong cash flow according to the
2011 audit. Each system achieved positive debt service coverage (over 7.0x for
the water system and 3.0x for the sewer system) with sizable increases to their
previously slim cash reserves. Water system cash reserves improved to over $5
million (234 days operating cash) and the sewer system cash reserves totaled
$3.5 million (175 million days cash). However, coverage will decline as debt
payments at each of the utilities increase with the additional loan repayments
to the state beginning in fiscal 2012.
Loan proceeds are funding regulatory requirements for both systems, certain of
which were mandated by the state. In 2009, the city received authorization to
borrow $5.5 million from the state drinking water revolving fund and $16 million
from the state revolving fund for sewer fund improvements. Both loans allowed
the city to take advantage of funds provided by the American Recovery and
Reinvestment Act which provide 40% principal forgiveness on the loan amounts.
Based on the city's estimated draw-down of loan funds, the first interest
payments are due in fiscal 2012. The state loans are not expected to be refunded
by the $55 million upfront payment from the wastewater restructuring.
PRIVATE OPERATOR IN FISCAL 2012
As of July 1, 2011, United Water took over operations of the water and sewer
systems under an operating agreement with the city. The EFM reports that the
contract provides savings of $2 million annually for both funds combined under a
fixed price contract. The proposed wastewater restructuring would turn
operations over to a regional county board and, according to the EM, is expected
to provide additional operating savings to the sewer system since the county
would begin paying a portion of costs at the wastewater treatment plant.
RATE INCREASES IMPLEMENTED; COLLECTIONS WEAK
Rates were increased 5% at the water system and 14% at the sewer system as of
July 1, 2011, although this reflects increasing water supply and treatment costs
from Detroit, the city's wholesale water provider. Water rates were again
raised, effective July 1, 2012, to pass through an anticipated rate increase
from the Detroit Water Board.
Collection levels were only 84% based on information last provided to Fitch.
Collectively, both funds had around $8 million in customer receivables at the
end of fiscal 2011, as compared to $22 million in annual revenues. However, a
city ordinance was passed allowing for water service shut-off in the event of
non-payment, which the city is hoping will both improve collections and reduce
the uncollected amounts. Uncollected amounts after six months can be transferred
to the county for collection on the property tax bill.
For additional information on the city, see Fitch Press Release, 'Fitch Affirms
Pontiac TIFA #2, MI Bonds at 'CCC'; On Negative Watch', dated July 11, 2012.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria' (June 12, 2012);
--'U.S. Water and Sewer Revenue Bond Rating Criteria' (July 26, 2011);
For information on Build America Bonds, visit www.fitchratings.com/BABs.
