Overview
-- Chile-based urban toll road operator Sociedad Concesionaria Costanera
Norte S.A.'s robust operating and financial performance is in line with our
expectations.
-- We are affirming our 'BBB+' underlying rating (SPUR) on the project's
notes.
-- The stable outlook reflects the project's strong debt service coverage
ratios and steady growth in traffic volume and revenues.
Rating Action
On Feb. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+'
underlying (SPUR) rating on Sociedad Concesionaria Costanera Norte S.A.'s
(Costanera) approximately $400 million in senior secured notes based on
continued strong revenue and traffic performance in line with our
expectations. The outlook is stable. Today's rating action is part of our
regular review.
Rationale
The 'BBB+' senior secured debt rating on Costanera reflects its SPUR rating.
The notes benefit from Inter-American Development Bank's (AAA/Stable/A-1+)
unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of payment of scheduled interests and
principal, but the bank is liable for only up to 15% of a potential claim,
with a cap of $75 million. As a result, under our partial-guarantee criteria,
the credit enhancement this guarantee provides does not merit any notching
above the underlying rating.
Costanera issued the notes in unidades de fomento (UF), Chilean
inflation-protected units, as series A UF1.9 million 5% notes due 2016 and
series B UF7.6 million 5.5% notes due 2024.
The 'BBB+' SPUR reflects the following risks:
-- The toll road's dependence on continued GDP growth in the region for
increases in traffic; and
-- The operation of an integrated, free-flow system requiring continuing
customer management.
Nevertheless, several factors partially offset these risks:
-- Strong traffic performance and fundamentals;
-- The structuring of the senior secured notes around a minimum revenue
guarantee (MRG) provided by Chile's Ministry of Public Works;
-- A strong institutional environment for private concessions in Chile;
and
-- The benefit to the financial structure from a nine-year tail and sound
structural protections.
Costanera's traffic volume, which was up 4.7% for 2011 over the same period of
2010, and revenues continue to be in line with our expectations. Costanera
reached strong debt service coverage ratios (DSCR) of more than 3x in 2011 and
about 2.5x in 2010 and 2009. We expect it will continue to show a strong
performance with an average and minimum DSCRs of about 2.5x and 2.0x,
respectively. Because Costanera's capture rate is already known and current
revenues are more than 100% above the MRG, a scenario that would trigger MRG
payments would be so severe that Standard & Poor's considers it unlikely.
Liquidity
Costanera's liquidity is typical for this type of project at the current
rating level, including a 12-month debt service reserve account, a major
maintenance reserve account, and an operation and maintenance (O&M) reserve
account. These reserve accounts are part of a financing agreement which is
established at the beginning of the project and fixed from time to time. As of
the date of this report, all the accounts were fully funded in accordance with
the financing terms and conditions.
Distributions to the sponsors can only be made if the DSCR for each of the two
most recently completed calculation periods are at least 1.35x and the
loan-life coverage ratio as of the end of the most recently completed
calculation period is at least 1.4x, among other typical covenants--such as
full funding of the DSCR and no default.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Costanera will continue to
show strong performance, with an average and minimum DSCRs exceeding 2.5x and
2.0x, respectively. We would consider an upgrade, most likely limited to one
notch, if we see revenue growth consistent with DSCR in excess of 3x in the
next few years. We could lower the ratings if there is significant unexpected
pressure on liquidity, which could result from legal contingencies related to
the project's tariff-setting mechanism.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Sociedad Concesionaria Costanera Norte S.A.
Senior Secured (4 issues) BBB+
