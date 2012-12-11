(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Dec 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed ZAO Europlan's Long-term foreign currency and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB-' and revised the Outlooks to Positive from Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. RATING ACTION RATIONALE The revision of the Outlook on Europlan's IDRs to Positive from Stable reflects its continued solid growth (41% in 9M12, annualised), the sustained low loss rate (0.6% in 9M12-2011) and good performance (return on equity of 21% in 9M12, annualised) and improved funding diversification (RUB3.5bn bond raised in Q412, while bank funding has been lengthened). Given this positive track record and reasonable prospects for further growth and development of the franchise, Fitch believes there is a potential for the ratings to be upgraded in the medium-term. RATING DRIVERS Europlan is a leading autolease player with a nationwide sales network and a market share of about 23%. The company's customers are mainly SMEs, while the product range includes mid-class passenger cars (45% of end-9M12 lease book), trucks (32%) and other specialised vehicles/machines (23%) Fitch generally views the SME segment as rather risky, however, sizable down payments (around 30%) and generally liquid collateral underpin strong recoveries, resulting in a loss rate below 1% in 2010-3Q12. Credit risk is further mitigated by high lessee diversification, with the largest 25 obligors accounting for only 6% of the portfolio. Fitch has some concerns about the depth and liquidity of the secondary market for trucks and specialised equipment in a recession, but positively in the previous crisis the company's recovery rate for them was only moderately lower than that for passenger cars. The agency believes the rouble devaluation could have played a positive role in strong recoveries (as may be the case again in a potential recession), making the prices of re-marketed foreclosed assets look more attractive compared to new imports. Profitability is strong, supported by the healthy interest yield of about 25% in 9M12. Excluding all expenses and credit losses, the resulting risk-adjusted margin was 5.5% in 9M12, providing a considerable buffer against potential stresses (the loss rate in the previous crisis was below 4%) and margin squeezes, as the segment is becoming more competitive. Liquidity risk is moderate, as Europlan's funding maturities are slightly longer than that of lease receivables. Refinancing risk per se is also limited, as the company may simply deleverage to meet repayments, as was the case in the last crisis, but the downside of this hypothetic unwinding scenario would be reduced franchise and profitability. Capitalisation is currently solid, with a debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio of 3.8x at end-Q312. Fitch expects this ratio to increase somewhat after Europlan's planned borrowings in Q412 and Q113, but the company plans to keep the debt to equity ratio at around 4x which is still reasonable for the current rating level and is significantly below 6.0x, as covenanted under major borrowing agreements. Europlan is controlled (61.3% stake) by Baring Vostok Private Equity Fund II, which is managed by Baring Vostok Capital Partners. Another 25% is owned by private equity fund Capital International and the rest by management. Fitch expects Baring Vostok to pursue an exit via sale to a strategic investor after dissolution of the fund scheduled for 2014. However, other possible options include selling the Europlan stake to another Baring Vostok fund or its direct distribution to the fund's investors. RATING SENSITIVITIES An extended track record of solid performance, strong asset quality metrics upon gradual seasoning of the lease book, and continued funding diversification could lead to an upgrade of the ratings. Should the company's gearing increase significantly above the targeted level, impairing its ability to absorb losses, this could lead to the Outlook being revised back to Stable. Problems in debt refinancing which potentially exceeded Europlan's ability to deleverage could also exert downward pressure on the ratings. The rating actions are as follows: ZAO Europlan Long-term foreign-currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable Short-term foreign-currency IDR affirmed at 'B' Local Currency Long Term IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable National Long Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(rus)'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)