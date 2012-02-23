(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 23 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded five and affirmed three classes of Prudential Mortgage Capital Funding ROCK commercial mortgage pass-through certificates, series 2001-C1. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The downgrades reflect an increase in expected losses, the potential for additional interest shortfalls, and adverse selection as the transaction becomes increasingly concentrated. Specifically, the class H notes rating has been capped at 'Asf' due to the potential of interest shortfalls affecting the notes as discussed in the 'Criteria for Rating Caps in Global Structured Finance'. Fitch modeled additional losses of 21.1% of the remaining transaction balance. Seven of the remaining 14 loans are in special servicing representing 65.6% of the outstanding balance. Currently 17.7% the collateral are ARD loans. As of the February 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has been paid down by 89.7% to $89 million from $908.2 million at issuance. Currently, interest shortfalls are affecting classes J through O. The largest contributor to loss (7.4% of pool balance) is a 436,573 square foot (sf) industrial portfolio in Ohio. The loan transferred to Special Servicer in December 2007. Two of the three properties that comprise the portfolio have already been foreclosed on. The most recent valuation of the property by the special servicer indicated significant losses upon liquidation of the properties. The next largest contributor to losses (15.1%) is a 762,776 sf industrial property located in Seymour, IN. The loan transferred to Special Servicing in November 2010 and is currently real estate owned (REO). Fitch expects losses upon liquidation of the loan. Fitch downgrades the following class and revises the Recovery Estimate (RE) as indicated: --$13.6 million class H notes to 'Asf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$22.7 million class J notes to 'BBB-sf' from 'BBB+sf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$6.8 million class K notes to 'BBsf' from 'BBB-sf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$4.5 million class L notes to 'Bsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$9.1 million class M notes to 'Csf/RE: 15%' from 'CCsf/RE: 100%'. Fitch affirms the following classes as indicated: --$7.5 million class F notes at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$13.6 million class G notes at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$4.5 million class N notes at 'Csf'; RE to 0% from 75%. Fitch does not rate class O. Classes A-1, A-2, B, C, D, E, and X-1 have paid in full. Fitch has previously withdrawn the ratings on the interest only class X-2 notes. Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing U.S. CMBS transactions is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.