(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Dematic S.A. has been acquired by a consortium of private equity investors, and DH Services Luxembourg S.a.r.l. is the new parent company, with Dematic S.A. now its subsidiary. -- We are assigning our 'B' long-term corporate credit rating to DH Services Luxembourg S.a.r.l., based on our 'B' rating on Dematic. -- We are assigning 'CCC+/6' issue and recovery ratings to the proposed US$250 million unsecured notes and 'B/3' issue and recovery ratings to the proposed undrawn US$75 million revolving credit facility and the US$540 million Term Loan B, all three of which the consortium is using to purchase Dematic. -- The stable outlook reflects our base-line scenario that Dematic will maintain operating profitability (EBITDA) margins of 10% in its fiscal year 2013 with modest organic sales growth. Rating Action On Dec. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' long-term corporate credit rating to DH Services Luxembourg S.a.r.l., the parent company of Luxembourg-based Dematic S.A. (B/Stable/--). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'CCC+' issue rating to the proposed US$250 unsecured million notes due in 2020 to be issued by DH Services Luxembourg S.a.r.l. The notes have a recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We also assigned a 'B'issue rating to the proposed US$75 million revolving credit facility (RCF) due in 2017 and the US$540 million Term Loan B due in 2019 borrowed by Mirror BidCo Corp. The recovery rating on this senior secured debt is '3', indicating our expectation of a meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for debt holders in the event of a payment default. The issue and recovery ratings are subject to our review of the final documentation. Rationale The rating on DH Services Luxembourg S.a.r.l. reflects the rating on Dematic S.A. (Dematic), which has been acquired by a consortium of private equity investors: AEA Investors (not rated) and Teachers' Private Capital (not rated). DH Services Luxembourg S.a.r.l. is the new parent company, and Dematic S.A. is now its subsidiary. The new owners are putting in place a new debt structure to fund the acquisition. The issue ratings are based on our expectation that the proposed refinancing of the Dematic group will be completed over the coming weeks, in accordance with the preliminary documentation made available to us by the group and its new shareholders. The ratings on Dematic primarily reflect the company's financial risk profile, which we classify as "highly leveraged" under our criteria. The ratings also reflect Dematic's business risk profile, which we classify at the higher end of the category "weak" under our criteria. Private equity investors AEA Investors and Teachers' Private Capital acquired Dematic for a consideration of EUR739 million (equity valuation). They are putting in place a new debt structure to fund the acquisition. The major elements of the new debt structure are a Term Loan B of US$540 million (EUR415 million) due in 2017 with no financial maintenance covenants and US$250 million (EUR185 million) senior unsecured notes with maturity in 2020. A significant part of the funding in an amount of US$279 million (EUR215 million) is also provided via convertible preferred equity certificates (CPEC). Despite our view that these CPECs have certain equity characteristics, don't require cash dividends, and are subordinate to the group's debt, we treat them like debt according to our criteria. Consequently, we add EUR215 million in our calculation of Standard & Poor's fully-adjusted debt. Using our base-line operating assumptions for Dematic, namely a single-digit sales growth in its fiscal-year (FY) 2013 (ending Sept. 30, 2013) and EBITDA-margin at levels of 10%-11%, we expect Standard & Poor's fully-adjusted debt to EBITDA to be around 8.0x in Dematic's FY 2013 following the refinancing. If we were to treat CPECs as equity, fully-adjusted debt to EBITDA would still be 6.3x in FY 2013. This calculation is presented for informative purposes only and must not be construed as an indication that we treat CPECs as an instrument with equity characteristics. In our opinion, the new capital structure reflects the very aggressive financial policy of the new owner consortium. Our baseline operating forecast for Dematic's FY 2013 likewise suggests that the company should be able to generate positive free operating cash flow (FOCF), despite the significant increase in cash-paying interest. We forecast funds from operations (FFO) to debt will be about 7% in FY 2013. We believe that the ratio of FFO to debt will improve only very minimally to a high-single-digit range in the years thereafter. Consequently, and in view of the very aggressive capital structure, we view the financial risk profile as "highly leveraged". In its FY 2012 ended Sept. 30, 2012, Dematic's operating performance was slightly above our expectations. Dematic reported a sales growth of 19%, primarily supported by the positive developments in North America. The operating profitability (EBITDA) margin reached 11% versus 10% in the comparable period. On Sept. 30, 2012, the order book stood at EUR465 million and provided visibility for about two quarters. We have increased our base-line assumption about Dematic's operating profitability and now expect Dematic to improve the EBITDA margin to 10%-11% in 2013 (versus our prior expectation of 9%-10%). We also believe that Dematic will show a modest organic sales growth in its fiscal 2013. The company's major risks continue to be an economic slowdown and rising raw materials prices, notably steel. The major constraint on the business risk profile is Dematic's historically weak profitability and considerable volatility. Over the past three years, Dematic has, however, achieved and maintained stable operating margins. The business risk profile is also constrained by limited product diversity, significant customer concentration, a degree of cyclicality in the material handling market, project risk, and exposure to raw material price fluctuations. The main support for the group's financial risk profile is our view of the group's "adequate" liquidity and our expectation of positive--albeit moderate--free cash flow generation. In our view, the business is supported by: Dematic's solid market shares in the fragmented market for intralogistics products; a considerable share of stable and recurring service revenues; fairly stable, prime end markets such as food, beverages, and supermarkets; low capital intensity in terms of capital expenditures and working capital; and moderate operating leverage. Liquidity We view Dematic's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. We estimate the group's ratio of sources of liquidity to uses over the next 24 months to comfortably exceed 1.2x, which we consider commensurate with the classification of the liquidity descriptor as "adequate". We assume that, after successful refinancing in line with the proposed issuances, liquidity sources will consist of: -- EUR25 million in unrestricted cash on closing of the transaction. For the purpose of our analysis, we continue to assume that EUR25 million of cash is needed run the ongoing operations; -- EUR39 million of restricted cash that serves as a collateral for letters of credit; -- Undrawn US$75 million (EUR58 million) RCF; -- Moderate annual FOCF of about EUR15 million-EUR20 million each in 2013 and in 2014. The RCF is subject to one financial covenant that stipulates net senior secured debt to EBITDA of less than 4.5x in Dematic's FYs 2013 and 2014. This would be tested only if the outstanding revolving loans exceed 20% of the RCF amount. Since we assume that Dematic will generating a positive FOCF in its FY 2013, we do not envisage a utilization of the RCF. Consequently, headroom for financial maintenance covenants of the RCF is considerable. Short-term financial maturities are low and relate to payments for financial leases. As of Sept. 30, 2012, the short-term maturities for financial leases were EUR2.0 million. Recovery analysis The issue rating on the proposed $75 million RCF due in 2017 and $540 million Term Loan B due in 2019 is 'B', in line with the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on these senior secured debts is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for debt holders in the event of a payment default. The issue rating on the proposed $250 million senior unsecured notes due in 2020 is 'CCC+', two notches below the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on these notes is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery for debt holders in the event of a payment default. Our issue and recovery ratings for the senior secured notes are underpinned by their contractual and structural seniority over the senior unsecured notes, and by the relatively comprehensive security package in place. Moreover, the RCF and Term Loan B rank a pari passu according to the intercreditor and credit facility agreements. However, the recovery rating is constrained by the asset-light nature of Dematic's business. The company is domiciled in Luxembourg and operates worldwide, with most of its assets located in the U.S., Germany, and Australia. We consider that any insolvency process that incorporates multijurisdictional proceedings would likely have some negative effect on ultimate recoveries. Our issue and recovery ratings for the senior unsecured notes are constrained by their contractual and structural subordination over the $75 million RCF and $540 million Term Loan B, in the waterfall, and also because of their unsecured nature. In order to determine recoveries, we simulate a hypothetical default scenario. Our simulated default scenario assumes a decline in earnings primarily in the manufacturing equipment business segment. We assume that this decline would be caused by increased competitive pressures and by a significant economic downturn that would force customers to delay improvements and upgrades to their materials handling technology. As part of our default scenario, we assume that the group would fully utilize the $75 million RCF. In the case of Dematic, we believe that a default would most likely be triggered by a payment default in 2016 due to Dematic's inability to meet its interest payments. We estimate EBITDA at the point of default at EUR65 million. Our simulated default scenario assumes Dematic would emerge from bankruptcy as a going concern, thanks to the group's relationship with some of its largest customers and its large installed base. Based on a market-multiple approach and a stressed multiple of 5x, we calculate a stressed enterprise value at our hypothetical point of a default in 2016 of about EUR320 million. In order to determine recovery prospects, we deduct EUR50 million of priority obligations comprising enforcement costs, finance leases, and 50% of pension liabilities. This leaves a residual value of EUR270 million, including residual value available for the senior secured debt holders. At default, we assume about $625 million of RCF and Term Loan B outstanding, including six months' prepetition interest. Consequently, the recovery rating on the senior secured debt is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for debt holders in the event of a payment default. Consequently, there is no value left for the $261 million senior unsecured notes, including six months' prepetition interest. This equates to a recovery rating of '6' on the senior unsecured notes, indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery prospects in the event of a default. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Dematic will operate within credit measures commensurate for the rating over the business cycle. The ratings incorporate our base-line assumption of modest organic sales growth coupled with operating profitability margins (EBITDA) of 10%-11% over the medium term. It also reflects our forecast of a continued free cash flow generation, which should help the group maintain a liquidity profile that we would classify as "adequate" under criteria. In view of the high leverage of about 8.0x including CPECs following the refinancing, indicative ratios for a downgrade are not very meaningful. We could lower the rating if lower operating results than we expect were to lead to a negative FOCF and drawdowns under the company's RCF, as this would limit Dematic's financial flexibility. We might consider raising the rating if Dematic's operating performance strengthened over the coming years, coupled with a significant deleveraging. This would likely require an improvement in Dematic's operating trend from the current levels. We view a sustainable improvement of FFO to debt of more than 15% as indicative for an upgrade, but also view the likelihood that any such improvement would materialize in the medium term as low. Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrial Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 Ratings List New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action Dematic Group Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 Mirror BidCo Corp. Senior Secured* B Recovery Rating 3 Ratings Affirmed Dematic S.A. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- Senior Secured B Recovery Rating 4 Mirror PIK 1 S.A Subordinated(4) CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 *Guaranteed by Dematic Group (4)Guaranteed by Dematic S.A. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)