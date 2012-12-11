(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW -- Today's rating actions on Ibercaja's mortgage covered bonds follow our CreditWatch negative placement of the long-term counterparty credit rating on Ibercaja on Dec. 4, 2012. -- Under our rating approach, Ibercaja's mortgage covered bond ratings currently benefit from the maximum elevation possible above our long-term rating on the issuer. -- Any negative rating action on Ibercaja would therefore directly affect the ratings on the mortgage covered bonds issued by the bank, all else being equal. -- We have therefore placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on Ibercaja's mortgage covered bonds. MADRID (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 11, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed on CreditWatch negative its 'A+' credit ratings on Ibercaja Banco S.A.'s (Ibercaja; BB+/Watch Neg/B) mortgage covered bonds ("cedulas hipotecarias"). Today's CreditWatch negative placements follow our Dec. 4, 2012, CreditWatch negative placement of our long-term counterparty credit rating on Ibercaja (see "Spain-Based Bank Ibercaja 'BB+' Rating Placed On CreditWatch Negative On Potential Banco Grupo Cajatres Acquisition"). Under our criteria for rating covered bonds, we evaluated the maximum potential rating on a covered bond program as the bank's long-term rating plus the maximum number of notches of ratings uplift (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009). The maximum number of notches of uplift results from our assessment and classification of the program's asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) risk and the program categorization. When determining the program categorization under these criteria, we consider primarily our view of the jurisdiction of a program and its ability to access external financing or to monetize the cover pool. Finally, we assign the covered bonds to one of three distinct categories. Under our covered bond criteria, to achieve the maximum potential number of notches of uplift, the available credit enhancement needs to be commensurate with the target credit enhancement. Following our analysis, and given our view of the Spanish legal framework, we have placed Ibercaja's mortgage covered bond program in category '2' and determined a "low" ALMM risk. Under our criteria, these combinations enable us to assign to the covered bonds the maximum potential ratings uplift of six notches above our long-term rating on Ibercaja. Based on these criteria and the application of our credit and cash flow stresses, from the latest information we received from the issuer, we have assessed that the overcollateralization available to support Ibercaja's mortgage covered bonds can sustain the maximum six-notch uplift above our 'BB+' long-term rating on Ibercaja. As Ibercaja's mortgage covered bonds already benefit from a six-notch ratings uplift above our rating on the sponsor bank, we have placed our ratings on Ibercaja's mortgage covered bonds on CreditWatch negative as, all else being equal, any negative rating action on the issuer would automatically lead to a corresponding rating change on these covered bonds. Our assumptions that we use to calculate our target credit enhancement in line with our Dec. 16, 2009, covered bond ALMM criteria are not dependent on our rating on the issuer or our ratings on the covered bonds themselves. Therefore, these rating actions have not affected our view of the covered bonds' target credit enhancement levels. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Spain-Based Bank Ibercaja 'BB+' Rating Placed On CreditWatch Negative On Potential Banco Grupo Cajatres Acquisition, Dec. 4, 2012 -- Categorization For Spanish Covered Bond Programs Revised To Category 2 Following Review, Nov. 29, 2012 -- Global Covered Bond Characteristics And Rating Summary Q3 2012, Nov. 6, 2012 -- Covered Bond Ratings Framework: Methodology And Assumptions, June 26, 2012 -- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions, June 14, 2011 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds, Dec. 16, 2009 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 RATINGS LIST Rating Program/ To From Country: Covered bond type Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative Ibercaja Banco S.A. A+/Watch Neg A+/Negative Spain: Cedulas Hipotecarias (Mortgage Covered Bonds) (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)