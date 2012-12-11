(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- Today's rating actions on Ibercaja's mortgage covered bonds follow our
CreditWatch negative placement of the long-term counterparty credit rating on
Ibercaja on Dec. 4, 2012.
-- Under our rating approach, Ibercaja's mortgage covered bond ratings
currently benefit from the maximum elevation possible above our long-term
rating on the issuer.
-- Any negative rating action on Ibercaja would therefore directly affect
the ratings on the mortgage covered bonds issued by the bank, all else being
equal.
-- We have therefore placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on
Ibercaja's mortgage covered bonds.
MADRID (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 11, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today placed on CreditWatch negative its 'A+' credit ratings on Ibercaja Banco
S.A.'s (Ibercaja; BB+/Watch Neg/B) mortgage covered bonds ("cedulas
hipotecarias").
Today's CreditWatch negative placements follow our Dec. 4, 2012, CreditWatch
negative placement of our long-term counterparty credit rating on Ibercaja
(see "Spain-Based Bank Ibercaja 'BB+' Rating Placed On CreditWatch Negative On
Potential Banco Grupo Cajatres Acquisition").
Under our criteria for rating covered bonds, we evaluated the maximum
potential rating on a covered bond program as the bank's long-term rating plus
the maximum number of notches of ratings uplift (see "Revised Methodology And
Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds,"
published on Dec. 16, 2009). The maximum number of notches of uplift results
from our assessment and classification of the program's asset-liability
mismatch (ALMM) risk and the program categorization.
When determining the program categorization under these criteria, we consider
primarily our view of the jurisdiction of a program and its ability to access
external financing or to monetize the cover pool. Finally, we assign the
covered bonds to one of three distinct categories. Under our covered bond
criteria, to achieve the maximum potential number of notches of uplift, the
available credit enhancement needs to be commensurate with the target credit
enhancement.
Following our analysis, and given our view of the Spanish legal framework, we
have placed Ibercaja's mortgage covered bond program in category '2' and
determined a "low" ALMM risk. Under our criteria, these combinations enable us
to assign to the covered bonds the maximum potential ratings uplift of six
notches above our long-term rating on Ibercaja.
Based on these criteria and the application of our credit and cash flow
stresses, from the latest information we received from the issuer, we have
assessed that the overcollateralization available to support Ibercaja's
mortgage covered bonds can sustain the maximum six-notch uplift above our
'BB+' long-term rating on Ibercaja.
As Ibercaja's mortgage covered bonds already benefit from a six-notch ratings
uplift above our rating on the sponsor bank, we have placed our ratings on
Ibercaja's mortgage covered bonds on CreditWatch negative as, all else being
equal, any negative rating action on the issuer would automatically lead to a
corresponding rating change on these covered bonds.
Our assumptions that we use to calculate our target credit enhancement in line
with our Dec. 16, 2009, covered bond ALMM criteria are not dependent on our
rating on the issuer or our ratings on the covered bonds themselves.
Therefore, these rating actions have not affected our view of the covered
bonds' target credit enhancement levels.
RATINGS LIST
Rating
Program/ To From
Country: Covered bond type
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative
Ibercaja Banco S.A.
A+/Watch Neg A+/Negative
Spain: Cedulas Hipotecarias (Mortgage Covered Bonds)
